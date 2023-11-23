Modern Ghana logo
Akosombo Dam Spillage: Government to release additional funds for affected communities — Chief of Staff

By Reporter
The Chief of Staff at the Office of the President, Hon Akosua Fremah Osei Opare has reiterated government’s commitment to releasing additional funding as the various sectors carry out further needs assessment of the affected communities of the Akosombo Dam Spillage.

She revealed that so far, GHC40,000,000 has been made available for relief efforts from the Volta River Authority (VRA) and the National Disaster and Management Organisation (NADMO) within the period.

Hon Fremah Opare who doubles as the Chairperson of Inter-Ministerial on Akosombo Dam spillage made the remarks at a meeting in Accra on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

The Finance Minister, Hon. Ken Ofori Atta, during the reading of the 2024 budget and economic policy of government on the floor of Parliament, announced that government has budgeted an amount of two hundred and twenty million Ghana cedis (GHC220 million) to support communities affected by the Akosombo Dam spillage as well as floods in the Oti, Savannah and Bono-East Regions.

The Chief of Staff hinted that for the restoration phase, government through the Ministry of Agriculture will allocate additional resources to support the restoration of livelihoods.

His Excellency the President, set up this committee under the chairmanship of Hon Akosua Fremah Osei Opare to see to the effective and timely execution of government relief and rehabilitation efforts to communities affected by the spillage of the Akosombo dam, in the Volta, Eastern and Greater Accra regions as well as other communities that are affected by floods due to heavy rainfall in other parts of the country.

