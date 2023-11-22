President of Western Regional House of Chiefs commends Chieftaincy Minister

The Ag. President of the Western Regional House of Chiefs, Awulae Angama Tu-Agyan II, has commended the Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Mr Stephen Asamoah Boateng, for engaging stakeholders on the proposed National Policy on Religion.

According to him, a National Policy on Religion would weed out the charlatans since they have made religion an avenue for money rather than service to God.

He said this at the regional stakeholder consultation on the proposed National Policy on Religion on Tuesday in the Western Region as part of consultative meetings across the 16 regions of Ghana.

He urged all participants to come up with great ideas and contributions to enable the ministry to develop a policy that would speak the minds of the people.

Speaking on behalf of the Country Director of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), Miss Priscilla Tigoe, a Programmes Assistant, said though the Fund works with the vulnerable in society, most of these people look up to religious leaders, adding that it was important to have a religious policy to shape and empower the vulnerable in society.