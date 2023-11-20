SOCO project kick starts in Kasena-Nankana West District

The Gulf of Guinea Social Cohesion (SOCO) project has supported communities in the Kasena-Nankana West District in the Upper East Region with infrastructure projects.

The projects, which were selected by the beneficiary communities through stakeholder engagements, include market stalls, Community-Based Health Planning Services (CHPS) compounds, mechanised boreholes and culverts, amongst others.

At the Sirigu, one of the beneficiary communities, the District Chief Executive (DCE), Mr Gerard Ataogye, cut the sod for the construction of market stalls.

According to the DCE, the project is expected to be completed in three months.

Mr Ataogye urged the beneficiary communities to own the projects and support the contractor to do a good job.

The Secretary to the Sirigu Naba, Mr Eden Akurugu, expressed gratitude to the assembly for the project, adding that the community lacked many facilities but the market stalls are at the top of their priority list.

A stalled CHPS compound at Atibabiisi, a community at Kandiga, was also awarded to a contractor.

Another community that benefited from the projects is the Nabango, whose residents opted for a mechanised borehole.

The Awalna Engineering Services, which is responsible for the project, is expected to drill a borehole, lay distribution lines and install an overhead tank to distribute water to the community.

Another project, a triple 1.8-metre diameter culvert over a stream to connect Mirigu to adjoining towns, was also handed over to the contractor.

Four communities in the larger Kajelo enclave, including Kachono, Navem, Kayilo and Biba, each received a solar mechanised borehole to aid their dry-season farming activities.

Other projects that are yet to be awarded on contract are the CHPS compound in Kanania, a triple 1.8-metre diametre culvert in Gwenia, 2-Number 16-Unit market stalls in Katiu and a community social centre at Kayoro.