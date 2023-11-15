Nana Akomea, the Managing Director of the State Transport Corporation (STC), has issued a warning to Alan Kyerematen following the latter's remarks about Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's presidential ambition in the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Alan Kyerematen, during an event organized by his 'Movement for Change' team in the Ashanti Region reportedly stated, "Almost eight years on, the Presidency and the Vice Presidency is one ticket. There's no difference between the Presidency and Vice Presidency.

“They are one and the same; it is a combined ticket," Kyerematen remarked.

He added, “So, whatever my younger brother Bawumia wants and can do, he has done already."

He noted that Dr. Bawumia had already accomplished whatever he wanted in his current role.

Reacting to these remarks, Nana Akomea urged Alan Kyerematen, who resigned from the NPP, to desist from making disparaging comments about the party and its flagbearer.

According to him, Alan should focus on building his political career and stop attacking the NPP.

"If you have decided to go solo, it's okay. Nobody stopped you though we wished you would come back to us.

“But these blows you are throwing at the NPP are unnecessary; if you do that, then someone also would have to respond to you, and it will look like we are also hitting at you.

“We don't want that, so we plead with him," Nana Akomea stated during an interview on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show.

He further emphasized that Alan Kyerematen should concentrate on communicating his message and vision to the Ghanaian people through his Movement for Change.

"We plead with him to focus on his activities. He should concentrate on his message and vision for Ghanaians. He should leave the NPP and our flagbearer alone so that we don't also retaliate in a like manner. He should do his campaign in peace," Nana Akomea stressed.