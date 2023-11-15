Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Hon Robert Wisdom Cudjoe fulfils promise to Bogoso Seamstress Training Center

By Samuel Abokyi || Contributor
Donations Hon Robert Wisdom Cudjoe fulfils promise to Bogoso Seamstress Training Center
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

On Sunday, November 12, 2023, the Bogoso seamstress center received a commitment from Hon. Robert Wisdom Cudjoe, Member of Parliament for the Prestea Huni Valley Constituency, who promised the leaders of the training center.

On behalf of the MP, the Prestea Huni Valley constituency NDC executives presented the items to the training center, which included industrial sewing machines and a GHC1,000 financial gesture.

The donation is meant to help the training center with its training initiatives.

Hon. Robert Wisdom Cudjoe's dedication to helping individuals with skill training, small companies and entrepreneurs in the constituency was reaffirmed by the PHVC NDC leaders during the presentation.

They emphasized the importance of empowering local artisans, skilled workers, and entrepreneurs to contribute to the economic growth and development of the constituency.

The leaders of the Bogoso training center expressed their gratitude for the generosity and thanked Hon. Robert Wisdom Cudjoe for his support. They pledged to make good use of the items to improve their skills, build capacities and create more opportunities for themselves and others in the township.

The donation reflects Hon. Robert Wisdom Cudjoe's dedication to uplifting the lives of the people in his constituency and his commitment to supporting small businesses and local entrepreneurs. The gesture has been well-received by the association and is expected to have a positive impact on the livelihoods of the beneficiaries.

Source: ©️Prestea Huni Valley NDC Communications Bureau

Top Stories

2 hours ago

VIDEO: My achievements are unprecedented, unmatched –Akim Swedru MP VIDEO: My achievements are unprecedented, unmatched –Akim Swedru MP

3 hours ago

Ghanaian morning show host Nicholas Morkah was filming soldiers attacking a man when the soldiers began attacking Morkah, according to news reports. Screenshot: Courtesy of Akyemansa FM Ghanaian soldiers beat and arrest journalist Nicholas Morkah, wipe phone

3 hours ago

Nandom Constituency: Two NPP executives accuse Ambrose Dery of masterminding their dismissal for supporting Ken Agyapong Nandom Constituency: Two NPP executives accuse Ambrose Dery of masterminding the...

3 hours ago

Prof. Elliot Haruna Alhassan UDS elects Prof. Elliot Alhassan as 8th Pro-Vice Chancellor

4 hours ago

Think about the sustainability of the country, not how to break the 8 – Senyo Hosi tells Bawumia Think about the sustainability of the country, not how to break the 8 – Senyo Ho...

4 hours ago

Prof. Ransford Gyampo We must not always blame politicians but also blame the hungry Ghanaian who pret...

4 hours ago

NPP govt paid GHS113 million for National Cathedral designs but closed Korle Bu renal unit over GHS4m debt and 19 kidney patients died — Journalist fumes NPP govt paid GHS113 million for National Cathedral designs but closed Korle Bu ...

4 hours ago

Elderly person like you should be circumspect with your speech —Nana Akomea blasts Inusah Fuseini over 'dictatorship' comment Elderly person like you should be circumspect with your speech — Nana Akomea bla...

4 hours ago

Nigerian universities shut down as academic staff join nationwide strike Nigerian universities shut down as academic staff join nationwide strike

5 hours ago

'You forfeit your membership with us if you declare support to any political party, Independent Candidate' —NPP warn members 'You forfeit your membership with us if you declare support to any political par...

Just in....
body-container-line