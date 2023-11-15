Hon Robert Wisdom Cudjoe fulfils promise to Bogoso Seamstress Training Center

On Sunday, November 12, 2023, the Bogoso seamstress center received a commitment from Hon. Robert Wisdom Cudjoe, Member of Parliament for the Prestea Huni Valley Constituency, who promised the leaders of the training center.

On behalf of the MP, the Prestea Huni Valley constituency NDC executives presented the items to the training center, which included industrial sewing machines and a GHC1,000 financial gesture.

The donation is meant to help the training center with its training initiatives.

Hon. Robert Wisdom Cudjoe's dedication to helping individuals with skill training, small companies and entrepreneurs in the constituency was reaffirmed by the PHVC NDC leaders during the presentation.

They emphasized the importance of empowering local artisans, skilled workers, and entrepreneurs to contribute to the economic growth and development of the constituency.

The leaders of the Bogoso training center expressed their gratitude for the generosity and thanked Hon. Robert Wisdom Cudjoe for his support. They pledged to make good use of the items to improve their skills, build capacities and create more opportunities for themselves and others in the township.

The donation reflects Hon. Robert Wisdom Cudjoe's dedication to uplifting the lives of the people in his constituency and his commitment to supporting small businesses and local entrepreneurs. The gesture has been well-received by the association and is expected to have a positive impact on the livelihoods of the beneficiaries.

Source: ©️Prestea Huni Valley NDC Communications Bureau