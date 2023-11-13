No mining right shall be granted in Kakum National Park — Mineral Commission assures

The Minerals Commission has reassured the public that no mining activity will be permitted in Ghana's Kakum National Park, after rejecting a company's application to mine in the protected area.

In a press statement dated November 12, the CEO of the commission Martin Kwaku Ayisi confirmed recent allegations that an application by High Street Ghana Limited was submitted.

The commission however noted that the said application was rejected and can not be processed.

“The Commission wishes to inform the CSOs and the public that the application by High Street Limited was rejected and therefore cannot be processed or considered whatsoever,” stated Mr. Ayisi.

He further assured: "The Commission wishes to assure the public that no mineral right whether for prospecting or mining shall be considered or granted in the Kakum National Park."

The firm had sought a license to mine in the Kakum National Park - a move some civil society organisations strongly opposed.

Mustapha Seidu, director of Nature and Development Foundation, had warned during a stakeholder engagement on Thursday, November 9, that "If in less than one year of coming into force of LI 2462, we are seeing this massive legal destruction of our forest, we can imagine what will happen in the next five years or decade.”