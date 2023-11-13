Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

No mining right shall be granted in Kakum National Park — Mineral Commission assures

Headlines No mining right shall be granted in Kakum National Park — Mineral Commission assures
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Minerals Commission has reassured the public that no mining activity will be permitted in Ghana's Kakum National Park, after rejecting a company's application to mine in the protected area.

In a press statement dated November 12, the CEO of the commission Martin Kwaku Ayisi confirmed recent allegations that an application by High Street Ghana Limited was submitted.

The commission however noted that the said application was rejected and can not be processed.

“The Commission wishes to inform the CSOs and the public that the application by High Street Limited was rejected and therefore cannot be processed or considered whatsoever,” stated Mr. Ayisi.

He further assured: "The Commission wishes to assure the public that no mineral right whether for prospecting or mining shall be considered or granted in the Kakum National Park."

The firm had sought a license to mine in the Kakum National Park - a move some civil society organisations strongly opposed.

Mustapha Seidu, director of Nature and Development Foundation, had warned during a stakeholder engagement on Thursday, November 9, that "If in less than one year of coming into force of LI 2462, we are seeing this massive legal destruction of our forest, we can imagine what will happen in the next five years or decade.”

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Free 4-day diabetes screening kicks off at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital November 14 Free 4-day diabetes screening kicks off at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital November 1...

2 hours ago

No mining right shall be granted in Kakum National Park — Mineral Commission assures No mining right shall be granted in Kakum National Park — Mineral Commission ass...

2 hours ago

Joyce Bawa Mogtari, Special Aide to former President John Mahama We must guard our diversity, protect it from unnecessary politics — Mahama’s Aid...

2 hours ago

Director-General of the Cyber Security Authority, Albert Antwi-Boasiako Ghana gains bid to host maiden global cyber conference

2 hours ago

South Tongu District Chief Executive, Seth Kwesi Agbi Dam spillage: No money to bus relief items from District Assembly to victims — S...

2 hours ago

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, NPP 2024 general elections We’ll launch ‘Unemployment Youth Alliance’ against your presidential bid, we'll ...

2 hours ago

2024 election showdown: Bawumia still has our votes despite the wrong direction of the country — Ashanti region 2024 election showdown: Bawumia still has our votes despite the ‘wrong direction...

2 hours ago

You cant be trusted on youth-focused promises; pay us and stop ranting — NABCO blasts Bawumia You can’t be trusted on youth-focused promises; pay us and stop ranting — NABCO ...

4 hours ago

ER: Gory accident on Akyem Akroso-Asamankese road claim 8 lives E/R: Gory accident on Akyem Akroso-Asamankese road claim 8 lives

4 hours ago

Ghana doesnt need rescuing from Mahama; economy much better than 2016 – Bawumia jabs Ghana doesn’t need rescuing from Mahama; economy much better than 2016 – Bawumia...

Just in....
body-container-line