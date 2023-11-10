Modern Ghana logo
Military attack in Garu: National Security Minister no longer needed by Parliament – Afenyo-Markin

Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin says the National Security Minister, Albert Kan Dapaah no longer needed to appear before the house to answer questions on the military attacks on residents of Garu and Tempane Districts in the Upper East Region.

The Minister was slated to apprise lawmakers of the incident on Thursday but failed to show up.

Responding to a question by the Member of Parliament for Buem, Kofi Adams on when the Minister would be scheduled to brief the house on the matter, Alexander Afenyo-Markin said the issue has been laid to rest.

According to TV3's Parliamentary Correspondent, Komla Klutse, Mr Afenyo-Markin explained that because the 8 residents, who were arrested as a result of the situation have been released, there is no need for Mr. Kan Dapaah to appear before the House.

One person was reported dead with over 50 others hospitalized after the military unleashed attacks on them.

The operation is believed to be a reprisal attack following an earlier assault on operatives of the National Security by a vigilante group.

Several persons were left injured in the dawn of the Military operation in Garu and Bugri.

The residents are traumatized following the action of the military.

The Kusaug Traditional Council expressed disappointment in the development. The Council is expected to issue a statement later.

