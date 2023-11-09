Akosombo spillage: Injustice against victims must not be allowed; God is watching – Ablakwa

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has bemoaned the poor living conditions of people in his Constituency affected by the flooding caused by the spillage of the Akosombo Dam.

On Thursday, November 9, the Member of Parliament shared pictures on his Facebook showing the current conditions his Constituents are forced to live in following the devastation caused by the flooding.

In the short post, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa questioned government over its failure to announce a resettlement policy for the affected people, insisting that such injustice must not be allowed.

“This is how thousands of our fellow Ghanaians who had their own homes a few weeks ago woke up at 5am today.

“Why should our compatriots and my beloved constituents continue to live in congested classrooms and under extremely inhumane conditions in displaced camps 5 weeks after the VRA-induced floods?

“Why has government failed to announce a resettlement policy? As I reiterated forcefully in Parliament yesterday, this injustice must not be allowed. God is watching,” Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa shared in his post.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Energy, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh has disclosed that his Ministry and the Volta River Authority are continuously monitoring the inflows of water into the Akosombo dam.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament this week, the Minister said if it becomes necessary to spill more water, they will spill in order to save lives and preserve the dam.