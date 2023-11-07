Modern Ghana logo
Bawumia is a religious prostitute; he cannot be our president – Sam George
07.11.2023 LISTEN

Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George has described Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as a religious prostitute.

Speaking during the Good Morning Ghana programme on Tuesday, November 7, the MP said the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Pary (NPP) cannot be trusted when his choice of religion is unknown.

He argued that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is a Muslim by day and a Christian by night.

Accusing the Vice President of refusing to speak for Muslims in the past when they needed him, Sam George said the Vice President is not someone who should be allowed to lead the country as president.

“You are talking about a man whose character you cannot vouch for. Do you know whether our vice president is a Muslim or a Christian? Who told you he’s a Muslim? He’s a Muslim by day and Christian by night,” Sam George opined.

The Ningo Prampram MP continued, “If he’s a Muslim when the issue of Hijabs came up in this country for Muslim girls did you ever hear Dr. Bawumia speak? He’s not a proper Muslim and I will show you why. When the issue of fasting for girls came up during Ramadan Dr. Bawumia was silent.

“When the Muslim Zongo youth were killed in cold blood in Kumasi Dr. Bawumia was silent. No true Muslim in the world believes that Jesus Christ is our Lord and Saviour. He is not a proper Muslim. The best you can describe him is a Muslim by day and a Christian by night. A religious prostitute cannot be our president.”

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia over the weekend was elected as flagbearer of the NPP to lead the party into the 2024 General Election.

He is expected to face off with NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama in a fierce contest next year.

