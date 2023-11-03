Free SHS has provided access to education but I’m not sure its addresses quality education issue – NSMQ mistress

The National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) mistress, Professor. Elsie Effah Kaufmann has praised the Free Senior High School (Free SHS) policy of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

Speaking to Starr FM on Thursday, November 2, she said the policy has helped to address the issues of access to education at the senior high school level.

She, however, noted that the policy has not addressed another problem which is access to quality education.

“FSHS is a very good thing because it addresses one of our issues, access to education. But I am not sure it is addressing another one of our needs which is quality education.

“We are doing very well. The Free SHS has done an amazing job on that,” Prof. Elsie Effah Kaufmann argued.

The Founding Head of the Department of Biomedical Engineering, University of Ghana further indicated that thanks to the Free SHS, young people who would have been working as house helps because of financial constraints are now able to go to school.

She said this is why finding a house help now is difficult.

“In the past, I remember I had a conversation with someone if you are looking for house help. Some years ago, you could easily find house help because people graduate from Junior High Schools, they are not able to continue. Because they don’t have the funding to be able to support them to go to Senior High Schools.

“Now, you have difficulty finding house help, they are all in school. That is a good thing. It helps create access to education but what we are getting out from what we are giving out I am not so sure,” Prof. Elsie Effah Kaufmann added.

Free SHS is an initiative of President Akufo-Addo's government in fulfillment of a campaign promise in the run-up to the 2016 General Election.

Started in 2017, the initiative has since given millions of Ghanaians the opportunity to enjoy Free Senior High School education.