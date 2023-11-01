Phase two of Ghana Secondary Cities Support programme kicks off in Berekum

A sod has been cut for phase two of the secondary cities support programme to begin in the Berekum East Municipality in the Bono region.

At a short ceremony to cut sod for the project at the Berekum Thursday Market, the Minister for Local Government and Rural Development and Member of Parliament for Okere, Mr. Daniel Kwaku Botwe assured of sustainable funding for the project.

“Despite the economic challenges over the world, the government of President Akufo-Addo is able to secure funding for such programmes because of good governance," Mr. Botwe stated.

He explained that the programme which is a five-year intervention in the development of socio-economic infrastructure in selected municipalities is to meet the needs of urban dwellers who according to the 2020 population and housing census are fifty-two percent of the population.

He said the government will not renege in fulfilling its part of the bargain.

The Bono Regional Minister, Mad. Justina Awo Banahene tasked the contractor to engage local artisans and labourers to court the support of the residents in the municipality. She also appealed to the citizens to support the execution of the project devoid of politics.

On his part, the Municipal Chief Executive for Berekum East, Mr. Kofi Adjei assured the people of Berekum of the NPP Government commitment to developing the municipality. He said a lot was being done in all sectors to lift the living standard of the people.

The project which is in three lots includes the construction of two storey 56 unit lockable stores, 8 No. 14 unit open market stalls, a crèche and improvement of access spaces including street lighting under Lot one. Lot two includes the construction of 8No. 14 Unit open market stalls and 2No. pavilions as well as paving of access to the market while Lot3 of the project include the construction of a 2No. Shed, paving of market spaces, 3No. speed ramps and a fire hydrant as well as a solar operating traffic light and street lights.

The total cost of the project which is being funded with a loan facility is five million Ghana cedis with a further fifty million Ghana cedis to be expended on developmental projects in the municipality over the next three phases of the programme.