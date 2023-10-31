Modern Ghana logo
Ga Manye funeral: Nii Kotey-Ga stripped off Asafoatse title by the Ga Traditional Council

The Ga Traditional Council presided over by Ga Mantse Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, has revoked the chiefly title of Nii Kotey Ga, the Asafoatse of the Asere Djorshie.

In a statement dated October 30, 2023, the council declared that it would no longer recognise Nii Kotey Ga as Asafoatse of the people of Djorshie, effective immediately.

The council expressed its surprise at the behavior of Charles Nii Kotey Kotey, the head of the family of the late Naa Dedei Omaedru III, along with the family spokesperson Asafoatse Kotey-Ga, and the children of the late Ga Manye and the Ga Manye Weku (family), in the lead-up to the late Naa Dedei Omaedru's funeral.

The statement noted that the family had initially been included in the Central Funeral Planning Committee as well as sub-committees but later withdrew their representation.

Subsequently, they resorted to legal action, challenging the authority of the Ga Traditional Council and the Central Funeral Committee.

Their actions resulted in an interim injunction order that disrupted the funeral proceedings until it was set aside.

The council expressed disappointment that instead of supporting the council to organise a dignified funeral for the late Ga Manye and complying with the injunction under the Chieftaincy Act 2008 (Act 759), the family showed disrespect and disregard for the Ga Traditional Council.

The council referenced Section 63(c) of the Chieftaincy Act, which states that anyone who "knowingly uses disrespectful or insulting language or conduct to insult a chief" commits an offense and is liable, upon summary conviction, to a fine or imprisonment, depending on the gravity of the offense.

-Classfmonline

