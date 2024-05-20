Newly elected Senegalese president visits Ghana, holds close conversation with Akufo-Addo

LISTEN

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo welcomed the new President of Senegal, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, to Ghana on Friday, May 17, 2024, marking a significant milestone in the long-standing friendship and cooperation between the two nations.

Basirou Diamaye Faye, 44, won Senegal's presidential election on March 24 and was inaugurated on April 2, an event attended by President Akufo-Addo. This visit underscores the enduring ties and mutual interests shared by Ghana and Senegal.

During a press briefing after their bilateral discussions, President Akufo-Addo expressed relief that Senegal, often regarded as a democratic beacon in Africa, had avoided instability and political crises. “I attended his inauguration because his election reassured all of us who care about the democratic future of our region and continent. At one point, it seemed like Senegal's commitment to democratic accountability and rule of law was at risk, but fortunately, good sense prevailed,” Akufo-Addo stated.

He praised Faye's clear and convincing election victory, noting that it had brought peace and unity to Senegal, and reaffirmed the country's crucial role in the development of the ECOWAS community.

The discussions between the two leaders focused on strengthening bilateral relations and addressing regional challenges within ECOWAS. They explored ways to reintegrate Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali into the ECOWAS community, emphasizing friendship and brotherhood.

President Akufo-Addo congratulated President Faye and highlighted the inspiration his election has provided to young people in Ghana. “Many now aspire to be president, inspired by your example. We wish you the very best as you carry forward the legacy of Senegal’s great leaders,” he said.

President Faye commended Akufo-Addo's Pan-African vision and pledged to seek his counsel on advancing African integration.