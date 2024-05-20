ModernGhana logo
Fight against corruption should start with the presidency — Franklin Cudjoe

Franklin Cudjoe, President of IMANI Africa, has emphasized that the fight against corruption in Ghana must begin at the highest level of government, the Presidency.

Speaking on Citi FM’s "The Big Issue" Franklin Cudjoe argued that many corrupt and crooked deals originate from the Presidency, making it a crucial starting point for any anti-corruption efforts.

Cudjoe criticized the establishment of the Office of the Special Prosecutor, calling it a "defeatist approach" to combating corruption. He highlighted several corruption cases linked to the Presidency, which he believes undermine the effectiveness of anti-corruption initiatives.

"Charity begins at home, so fighting corruption should start at the Presidency because that is where all the crooked things are cooked," Cudjoe stated. He cited the Scholarship Secretariat scandal and the mismanagement at the Ministry of Special Initiatives as examples of corruption deep-rooted in the Presidency.

He noted that projects such as the poorly constructed dams exemplify the waste and corruption stemming from this office.

Cudjoe further argued that the Office of the Special Prosecutor is an after-the-fact measure, suggesting that those with significant financial resources can resist accountability.

