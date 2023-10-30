Amend 1992 constitution in relation to president’s use of the military in internal security – Security Analyst

A security analyst from the Center for Security Dialogue and Peace Advocacy (CSDPA), Anthony Acquaye, has called for a constitutional amendment concerning the president's authority to deploy the military for internal security purposes.

Mr Acquaye made this call in response to recent incidents of military brutality in Garu, where innocent people were subjected to harsh treatment.

The Ministry of National Security has provided a justification for the alleged assault on residents of Garu in the Upper East region by personnel from the Ghana Armed Forces.

The incident occurred on Sunday, October 29, 2023, when military personnel entered Garu in response to earlier attacks on National Security operatives on October 24.

He argued that presidential approval for the use of the military in localised internal security situations should require the endorsement of Parliament.

Mr Acquaye pointed to countries like South Africa and Nigeria where the President needs Parliament's approval to deploy the military for internal security matters.

In these countries, it is essential for the Parliament to be informed about the military's intended purpose, the budget allocated, and other pertinent details outlined. In Ghana, on the other hand, the President has the discretion to deploy the military without seeking parliamentary approval, he said.

During a mid-day news interview on Accra 100.5 on Monday, October 30, 2023, Mr Acquaye expressed concerns about the increasing use of the military in local internal security situations.

Incidents of military involvement have occurred in Ashaiman and now in Garu, raising alarm about the rising trend, he noted.

Mr Acquaye suggested the need to enhance the capabilities of the police to address the issue of illicit firearms in the hands of Ghanaians.

He cautioned that if left unchecked, the situation could escalate.

He also revealed that there are approximately 1.2 million unregistered firearms in the country

-Classfmonline