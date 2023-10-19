PRINPAG dedicate hotlines to raise awareness on the plight of Akosombo dam spillage victims

The Private Newspapers and Online News Publishers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG) has issued a press release to extend its deepest sympathies to all individuals and communities affected by the recent Akosombo Dam spillage.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

18th October, 2023

Attn: All Editor

PRINPAG SYMPATHIZES WITH VICTIMS OF AKOSOMBO/KPONG DAM SPILLAGE; MAKES HOTLINE AVAILABLE TO RECEIVE SOS MESSAGES FOR PUBLICATION AND PROMPT ACTION BY OFFICIALDOM

The Private Newspapers and Online News Publishers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG) extends its deepest sympathies to all individuals and communities affected by the recent Akosombo Dam spillage. Our hearts go out to those who have experienced losses, damages, and displacement as a result of this unfortunate incident.

PRINPAG stands in solidarity with the victims of the spillage and wants to assure all those affected that, its members are committed to raising awareness through our various news outlets about their plight to ensure that their concerns reach the appropriate authorities.

As an Association representing private newspapers and online news publishers in Ghana, we recognize the vital role we play in amplifying the voices of those affected by this unfortunate development.

With the vast reach and influence of our member publications, we at PRINPAG are pledging to utilize all available mediums of our members to bring attention to the challenges faced by the victims. Through our online news platforms and print publications, our members are ready to disseminate comprehensive reports, concerns and updates surrounding the Akosombo Dam spillage for the purposes of attracting the needed attention and support from all quarters. It is our hope that by doing this, we would be contributing to raising more awareness and effectively engaging the attention of officialdom to the situation on the ground.

To facilitate our efforts, PRINPAG is giving out a dedicated hotline to enable victims express their concerns and to also share their personal experiences related to the spillage. Our members are on-standby and we encourage affected individuals, community leaders, and concerned citizens to reach out to us through the provided hotline to volunteer information to make this exercise a success. By doing so, the affected victims can be assured that their voices will be heard by the right persons, a move the Association believes, will go a long way to contribute to the overall understanding of the situation: we believe this will bring help to them quickly.

Hotline

– 0549576688 - Prosper Agbenyega

- 0202882423 - Simon Agbovi

PRINPAG is united in its commitment to support the victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage through our extensive networks of news outlets. We call on individuals throughout the country to join us in raising awareness, advocating for appropriate actions, and mobilizing resources to aid those affected.

Together, we can bring attention to the challenges faced by the victims and encourage officialdom to prioritize their needs.

For further inquiries, please contact:

Jeorge Wilson Kingson

Ag. Executive Secretary

0244822034

[email protected]

Andrew Edwin Arthur

President

0244980088

[email protected]