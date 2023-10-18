Bawumia donates GH¢160,000 cash, assorted items to flood victims in Volta region 

18.10.2023 LISTEN

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has donated a cash amount of GH¢160,000 and some assorted items to flood victims at New-Bakpa, one of the safe havens in the Central Tongu District.

The donation followed the negative impacts of the Akosombo dam spillage on several residents in the three Tongu Districts of the Volta region.

Dr Bawumia, during a tour to some affected communities within Central Tongu and others, said he was sad about the conditions of the affected residents and pledged to join hands in getting a long-term solution to the situation.

He said the Volta River Authority (VRA) and the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) would soon be engaged to discuss measures to avert any other unforeseen occurrences.

In interactions with the Chiefs and affected residents at New-Bakpa in Central Tongu, Dr Bawumia assured the people that the government would also work to provide them with the necessary amenities as they waited for the situation to be resolved.

Togbe Kofi Togu III, the Maklalo of Bakpa Traditional Area, lauded the Vice President for the visit and donations but called for more support due to the bad conditions of affected persons.

Mr Ability Kwasi Hadzor, Assembly Member for New-Bakpa, expressed the hope that the government would provide enough support for the flood victims.

He expressed gratitude to the Vice President and his team for the gesture and appealed to them to fulfil their promises.

Several affected residents, who interacted with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), disclosed that the situation was dire and had brought intense hardship on them which needed interventions from across the globe.

Several government officials, including Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister, and District Chief Executives from the three most affected Districts in the Region, accompanied the Vice President Dr Bawumia.

GNA