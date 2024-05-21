COCOBOD cancels scholarship scheme

LISTEN

The Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) has announced the termination of its longstanding scholarship scheme, citing the implementation of the government's Free Senior High School (SHS) initiative as the reason.

In place of the scholarship scheme, COCOBOD has established the Cocoa Board Education Trust, which aims to provide essential primary school infrastructure in underserved cocoa-growing communities.

Mr. Peter Mac Manu, chairman of the board, explained the rationale behind this shift. "With the advent of the free SHS by the Akufo-Addo administration, it’s time for us to adapt and evolve.

'The COCOBOD Scholarship Scheme, while a notable and valuable programme, has naturally lost its core purpose,” he said.

The COCOBOD Scholarship Scheme has been a significant source of financial support for students in cocoa-farming communities for many years. However, with the introduction of the Free SHS initiative, the board decided to redirect its resources towards establishing model basic schools in cocoa-growing areas.

The newly inaugurated Cocoa Board Education Trust underscores the board’s commitment to the well-being of cocoa farmers and their children. "As we bid farewell to the Scholarship Scheme, we must look forward and prioritise the continued educational advancement of the cocoa farming community. It’s with this vision that the board of directors has decided to establish the Ghana Cocoa Board Education Trust," Mr. Mac Manu added.