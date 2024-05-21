Intensify efforts to alleviate hardships faced by Ghanaians — Duncan-Williams to govt

Duncan-Williams

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, Founder and General Overseer of Action Chapel International, has called on government to intensify efforts to alleviate hardships facing Ghanaians.

Speaking with concern about the widespread struggles, Archbishop Duncan-Williams noted the pain among the youth in the country.

He highlighted the alarming trend of healthcare professionals leaving the country in search of better opportunities abroad, emphasizing the urgent need for effective measures to address the root causes of these hardships.

During a meeting with John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), and members of the Christian Ecumenical Council in Accra on Monday, May 20, the Archbishop stressed the importance of maintaining peace to prevent violence during the upcoming elections.

"There is too much pain and suffering in this country. All our doctors and nurses are leaving. We pray that things will be managed with transparency and fairness to avoid becoming refugees in another country," he stated.

He further warned that without proper fairness, honesty, and transparency in the upcoming elections, the peace of this country may be risked. "Nobody should think that the Ghanaian is very gentle and does not like trouble. It is not true," he cautioned.