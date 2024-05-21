Henry Quartey denies illegal security services recruitment claims by Minority

The Minister for the Interior, Henry Quartey, has firmly refuted allegations that the government is secretly enlisting members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) into the security services.

The Minority in Parliament has accused the government of illegally recruiting NPP members ahead of the 2024 general elections, claiming that each NPP Parliamentary Candidate has been allocated 30 slots for enlistment into various security services to influence the December polls.

During a press conference, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, the Minority Leader, warned that any unauthorized actions by the "NPP thugs in uniform" would be met with strong opposition from National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporters.

In an interview with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Citi FM’s Eyewitness News on Monday, Mr. Quartey described the minority’s claims as regrettable and emphasized that government is not engaged in such activities.

“It is rather unfortunate that MPs and, of course, a leader, the Minority Leader and a former deputy minister of Interior, could actually spew this falsehood into the public. MPs currently are about 137…it cannot be possible, it is not and it cannot be possible. I am rather disappointed in this approach,” Quartey stated.

He clarified that recruitment has not yet begun and, when it does, it will be conducted transparently. "The government's priority is to clear the backlog of recruits from previous years, which is why there has been no advertisement so far. However, the agencies will soon disclose the eligibility criteria for new recruits.

“Yes, we are recruiting but it is not a secret recruitment. We haven’t even started. The agencies are going to send the eligibility criteria. I am sure by this week they will do that,” he explained.

Quartey emphasised, “What we are saying rather is that, in the last couple of years, people have gone to buy forms. And for some reason, they could not gain admission into the security and intelligence agencies. So we thought it wise that we don’t have to advertise anymore for people to continuously pay monies because you have a certain number of people that, per the clearance, you have to recruit."

“But I want to say on authority and I want to say again on authority that giving 30 slots to MPs is false. It is not true. It has never happened before and I am surprised that they want to go on this tangent,” he reiterated.