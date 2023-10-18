Housing Ministry launches taskforce to combat encroachment on govt lands

The Ministry of Works and Housing has set up a task force to remove encroachers occupying government lands in the Greater Accra Region.

In a press statement released on Monday, the Ministry expressed grave concern over the alarming trend of encroachment on state properties, with some illegally developing the land.

The task force has been mandated to reclaim the government lands in areas like Labone, Cantonments, Roman Ridge, Ridge, Adenta, Airport Residential, Sakumono, Madina Estates, La and Nkrumah Flats.

The Head of the task force will collaborate with the Ghana Police Service during operations to remove trespassers from the lands.

The statement reminds the public that the Ministry holds the responsibility to protect and manage government properties and land assets.

It calls on all encroachers and illegal occupants to immediately vacate the named areas and other state lands.

According to the Ministry, this exercise aims to sanitize the housing sector by clamping down on encroachment, which has become rampant.

The statement serves as a stern warning that state institutions will take decisive action to prevent the unlawful capture of government properties across the country.