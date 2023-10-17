Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

I don’t intend quitting NPP, but I will frustrate the party if they dare manipulate primary results—Ken Agyapong warns

Headlines I dont intend quitting NPP, but I will frustrate the party if they dare manipulate primary results—Ken Agyapong warns
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Kennedy Agyapong, a flagbearer candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has declared that he will not take any manipulation of the November 4 primaries easy with the party.

The outspoken lawmaker vows to use every resource at his disposal to tackle any violence and intimidation of his members on election day.

Speaking in an interview on Sky Power FM, Kennedy Agyapong said he would not withdraw from the race or exit from the NPP.

The Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP) declared his willingness to back any candidate genuinely elected but served notice that he disturb the party should he suspect any foul play.

“ It is not true, condition-wise, I will not leave, I will remain but I will frustrate you. Yes, I will frustrate you heavily.

“What am saying is that in the upcoming election, if they don’t repeat the chaos and violence we saw on August 26, then I do not have a problem. Whoever wins, I will support.

“But if they repeat the events of August 26, I will give them a showdown, and there is no way about it,” Kennedy Agyapong stated.

Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay
Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay

News ReporterPage: SebastianSedekahAkahoTay

Top Stories

2 hours ago

When Akufo-Addo used Kalypo for campaign it was GHS1.20p but now GHS6 – Beverage manufacturers When Akufo-Addo used ‘Kalypo’ for campaign it was GHS1.20p but now GHS6 – Bevera...

2 hours ago

Emergency clinic set up at Mepe to address health issues – Deputy Health Minister Emergency clinic set up at Mepe to address health issues – Deputy Health Ministe...

2 hours ago

Volta floods: 'You came empty-handed to insult us; I'm disgusted, horrified Akufo-Addo can descend that low' – Gomashie Volta floods: 'You came empty-handed to insult us; I'm disgusted, horrified Akuf...

2 hours ago

Dam spillage: I pray inter-ministerial committee doesnt spend more on themselves than flood victims – Political Science lecturer Dam spillage: I pray inter-ministerial committee doesn’t spend more on themselve...

2 hours ago

Relatives of Ejura robbery suspects demand immediate release Relatives of Ejura robbery suspects demand immediate release

2 hours ago

Dam spillage: Weve evacuated over 8,000 victims to safe havens —Ghana Navy Dam spillage: ‘We’ve evacuated over 8,000 victims to safe havens’ — Ghana Navy

2 hours ago

I will leave this country if Kennedy Agyapong becomes president of Ghana—Maurice Ampaw I will leave this country if Kennedy Agyapong becomes president of Ghana—Maurice...

3 hours ago

Ghana spends oil revenue inefficiently — GACC Ghana spends oil revenue inefficiently — GACC

3 hours ago

Akufo-Addos remark on voting pattern of Voltarians meant to decry NDCs politicisation of issues – Richard Ahiagbah Akufo-Addo’s remark on voting pattern of Voltarians meant to decry NDCs politici...

3 hours ago

Unfreezing accounts of Cecilia Dapaah is move by Special Prosecutor to con the public – Martin Amidu Unfreezing accounts of Cecilia Dapaah is move by Special Prosecutor to con the p...

Just in....
body-container-line