I don’t intend quitting NPP, but I will frustrate the party if they dare manipulate primary results—Ken Agyapong warns

Kennedy Agyapong, a flagbearer candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has declared that he will not take any manipulation of the November 4 primaries easy with the party.

The outspoken lawmaker vows to use every resource at his disposal to tackle any violence and intimidation of his members on election day.

Speaking in an interview on Sky Power FM, Kennedy Agyapong said he would not withdraw from the race or exit from the NPP.

The Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP) declared his willingness to back any candidate genuinely elected but served notice that he disturb the party should he suspect any foul play.

“ It is not true, condition-wise, I will not leave, I will remain but I will frustrate you. Yes, I will frustrate you heavily.

“What am saying is that in the upcoming election, if they don’t repeat the chaos and violence we saw on August 26, then I do not have a problem. Whoever wins, I will support.

“But if they repeat the events of August 26, I will give them a showdown, and there is no way about it,” Kennedy Agyapong stated.