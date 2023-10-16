What will Mahama do differently if he wins election 2024? — Koku Anyidoho quizzes

Samuel Koku Anyidoho, CEO of the Atta Mills Institute and former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has once again questioned former President John Dramani Mahama over his re-election bid.

He is calling on Mahama to explain to Ghanaians what approach he will take differently.

In a tweet on Monday, October 16, Mr. Anyidoho wrote, “Let’s all assume that JM wins in 2024; what will he do differently from what he did to lose by over 1 million votes in 2016?”.

Former President John Dramani Mahama took over from his boss, late former President John Evans Atta Mills who died just five months to the 2012 general elections.

He became the first vice president to ascend to the presidency right after his boss after defeating the then-opposition NPP leader Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

However, his second bid in 2016 was unsuccessful after losing the election by over a million votes to President Akufo-Addo who was re-elected in 2020.

The former President has secured the NDC’s flagbearer position again with the promise to deliver a better government to Ghanaians if elected into office on January 7, 2025.