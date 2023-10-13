South Africa opens doors to Ghanaian travelers with 90-day yearly visa waiver

The High Commission of South Africa in Ghana has announced that South Africa will begin waiving visa requirements for ordinary Ghanaian passport holders, allowing visits of up to 90 days per year.

In a media release dated October 13th, the High Commission stated: "The High Commission of the Republic of South Africa has the honor to inform the Republic of Ghana that both Governments agreed to implement the waiver for visa exemption for ordinary passport holders for a cumulative period of ninety (90) days per annum, with effect from 01 November 2023."

The new visa waiver program aims to make travel between the two nations more accessible.

Previously, Ghanaians had to obtain a visa before every trip to South Africa, which involved a lengthy application process.

"Should the ninety (90) days be exhausted within the twelve (12) months period, ordinary holders are required to apply for a visa to enter the Republic of South Africa," cautioned the High Commission in the release.

The announcement removes a key barrier and allows Ghanaians to more easily experience South Africa's tourism offerings or conduct business trips.