Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

South Africa opens doors to Ghanaian travelers with 90-day yearly visa waiver

Travel & Tourism South Africa opens doors to Ghanaian travelers with 90-day yearly visa waiver
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The High Commission of South Africa in Ghana has announced that South Africa will begin waiving visa requirements for ordinary Ghanaian passport holders, allowing visits of up to 90 days per year.

In a media release dated October 13th, the High Commission stated: "The High Commission of the Republic of South Africa has the honor to inform the Republic of Ghana that both Governments agreed to implement the waiver for visa exemption for ordinary passport holders for a cumulative period of ninety (90) days per annum, with effect from 01 November 2023."

The new visa waiver program aims to make travel between the two nations more accessible.

Previously, Ghanaians had to obtain a visa before every trip to South Africa, which involved a lengthy application process.

"Should the ninety (90) days be exhausted within the twelve (12) months period, ordinary holders are required to apply for a visa to enter the Republic of South Africa," cautioned the High Commission in the release.

The announcement removes a key barrier and allows Ghanaians to more easily experience South Africa's tourism offerings or conduct business trips.

1013202333635-nsjum8x432-6751b70b-5a29-468b-9e9f-9a81fa756f00.jpeg

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe 2024 elections: 'Abysmal performance of EC dangerous for Ghana's democracy' — Dr...

1 hour ago

Freda Prempeh How can you commission toilet without manhole, merchanised borehole without powe...

1 hour ago

South Africa opens doors to Ghanaian travelers with 90-day yearly visa waiver South Africa opens doors to Ghanaian travelers with 90-day yearly visa waiver

1 hour ago

2024 elections: 'It's better to sell Ghana to Google, Elon Musk than vote for NPP again' —NDC youth organizer 2024 elections: 'It's better to sell Ghana to Google, Elon Musk than vote for NP...

1 hour ago

UTV attack: 'Thuggery isn't NPP's tradition; we apologise to Despite Media, it won't happen again' — National Chairman UTV attack: 'Thuggery isn't NPP's tradition; we apologise to Despite Media, it w...

1 hour ago

Ministry of Foreign Affairs announces visa waiver agreement with South Africa for ordinary passport holders Ministry of Foreign Affairs announces visa waiver agreement with South Africa fo...

1 hour ago

New French visa application center opens in Accra New French visa application center opens in Accra 

1 hour ago

Pappy Kojoleft and Keche We’ll break your mouth for saying we’re worth GHS40 and Kalyppo; you're a madman...

1 hour ago

Davido and Chioma spotted leaving hospital with newborn twins VIDEO Davido and Chioma spotted leaving hospital with newborn twins [VIDEO]

1 hour ago

Tupac was my soulmate but dating wasnt possible — Will Smith's wife Jada Pinkett reveals Tupac was my soulmate but dating wasn’t possible — Will Smith's wife Jada Pinket...

Just in....
body-container-line