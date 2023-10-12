Bridging the Digital Divide: Huawei partners Communications Ministry to empower Girls in Tech

The Ministry of Communications and Digitalization partners with Huawei to bridge the digital divide and empower girls every year, driven by the unwavering commitment to ensure that every girl in Ghana has equal opportunities to thrive in the digital age.

The partnership between the Ministry of Communications and Huawei is a strategic collaboration aimed at leveraging Huawei's expertise, resources and technology to empower girls by closing the digital divide and equipping them with valuable digital skills for a brighter future.

The “Seeds for the Future" is a renowned Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative by Huawei that aims to cultivate local talent, disseminate knowledge, enhance awareness and interest in the ICT sector and promote the establishment of digital communities on a global scale. Since its inception in Thailand in 2008, the program has offered training opportunities to over 15,000 young individuals across 139 countries and it's worth noting, that in the past three years, there has been full female participation from Ghana, with a 100% rate.

The program was inaugurated in 2015 by the late Former Vice President, H.E. Paa Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur. From July 2015 to October 2022, a total of 220 Ghanaian tertiary students have reaped the benefits of this program. In the current year, it is expected that an additional 70 female university students will also have the opportunity to participate, consequently raising the total number of beneficiaries to 290. In 2021, Ghana introduced the “All-Girls” edition, dedicating the Seeds for the Future Program to the Ministry of Communication’s Girls in ICT initiative to help empower more women in STEM.

The “Seeds for the Future", offer valuable training in cutting-edge technologies; provide girls with access to high-quality, industry-relevant skills and knowledge which empower young girls to pursue careers in technology. This is a contribution from Huawei and the Ministry to contribute to the development of future female leaders in the tech industry. This aligns with broader gender equality goals and economic development objectives.

Huawei's global reach and experience in diverse markets can bring insights and best practices from around the world, enriching the Ministry's efforts to bridge the digital divide in Ghana.

This year’s Seeds for the Future Program beneficiaries were engaged in an 8-days intensive online training which introduced them to industry relevant courses, in areas of 5G, Cloud Computing, AI and Digital Power. Participants were also involved in a Career Guidance Session, an Entrepreneurship Tech Talk and a Tech4Good global competition designed to inspire them to explore the application of technology in crafting solutions for societal challenges. The Tech4Good competition will provide US100,000 Startup fund to top teams and offer them the opportunity to attend Startup Sprint in China for real-world business experience.

Group presentations

During their participation in the program this year, students were organized into groups and challenged to develop innovative solutions that harnessed cutting-edge technologies.

Their creations not only demonstrated their ingenuity but also held the potential to address pressing societal issues.

Among the standout solutions was CerviCare, a groundbreaking application that utilizes Machine Learning and Image recognition to detect and provide early recommendations for Cervical Cancer, a crucial advancement in the field of healthcare.

SmartCans, another remarkable innovation, introduced a sustainable approach to waste management with solar-powered smart bins.

These bins employed sensors and GPS technology to alert waste management services about the fill-status of garbage bins, optimizing waste collection processes.

In the realm of public safety, the group introduced Flame, an app that combined various mechanisms for early fire detection and swift access to fire department services, promising to enhance fire safety measures in communities.

For the visually impaired, Visioguard emerged as a beacon of hope. This smart cane promised improved mobility and independence by aiding visually impaired individuals in navigating their surroundings with ease.

Additionally, the Mineguard system showcased how technology could be harnessed to monitor and provide aerial surveillance of mining activities, ensuring compliance with safety regulations and environmental standards.

Amid this impressive array of innovations, Group K, known as Smart Meds, stood out as the overall best group, outshining teams not just in Ghana but also in Algeria. Their outstanding creation, SmartMed, embodies their commitment to inclusive healthcare. This multi-lingual and multi-device solution offers swift diagnoses and personalized care, catering to patients from diverse backgrounds. It leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Block chain, and Interactive Voice Assistance (IVR) to provide high-quality healthcare services.

The journey of these young Ghanaian innovators, fuelled by knowledge-sharing and ICT sector enthusiasm through Huawei's program, exemplifies how technology can be harnessed to address real-world challenges. Their achievements not only reflect their talent but also showcase the positive impact of corporate social responsibility in nurturing the future of technology and innovation.

Honorary Awards

In a remarkable celebration of innovation, knowledge and leadership, the Seeds of the Future event recently honoured a distinguished group of individuals for their outstanding contributions to the fields of communication, digitalization, information and education.

These luminaries have not only made significant strides in their respective domains but have also been instrumental in shaping the future of technology and education in Ghana.

Here are the esteemed honorees:

Hon. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful (MP) - Minister for the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation: A visionary leader at the forefront of Ghana's digital transformation, Hon. Ursula Owusu- Ekuful unwavering commitment to advancing communication and digitalisation has been a driving force in bridging the digital divide and empowering communities. Her tireless efforts have paved the way for greater connectivity and access to information.

Hon. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah - Minister for the Ministry of Information: Renowned for his dedication to transparency and effective communication, Hon. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has played a pivotal role in ensuring that the public remains informed and engaged. His work in the Ministry of Information has fostered open dialogue and informed decision-making in the digital age.

Hon. Ama Pomaa Boateng - Deputy Minister for the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation: As a key figure in the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation, Hon. Pomaa Boateng has demonstrated exemplary leadership in driving Ghana's digital agenda. Her contributions have been instrumental in harnessing the potential of technology to enhance communication and digital services.

Hon. John Ntim Fordjour - Deputy Minister for the Ministry of Education: Hon. John Ntim Fordjour's unwavering dedication to education has significantly impacted Ghana's educational landscape. His leadership in the Ministry of Education has focused on creating an inclusive and innovative learning environment, ensuring that students have access to quality education.

Mr. Stallone Nyarko - Special Assistant to the Minister of the Ministry of Communication and Digitalization: Behind every successful endeavor, there are individuals who work diligently behind the scenes. Mr. Stallone Nyarko's role as a special assistant has been pivotal in supporting the Ministry of Communication and Digitalization's mission. His dedication and expertise have contributed to the success of numerous initiatives.

Mentorship

This year, HUAWEI introduced mentorship session which brought together mentors with diverse backgrounds as part of the activities to climax the seeds for the future event. They include Nana Afua, the founder of Shechanic; Miss Christiana Attram, Assistant Manager NCA, Engineering, Ms. Naa Korkoi Essah PR Manager(MoCD) and Ms Pricilla Hope, Project Manager (KACE).

They shared their experience on how they started their journey, the challenges they encountered and how to integrate whatever career choice on to the stem field. They encouraged students to take up internship programs, online courses, open to lifelong learning and to always present themselves on the front. Participants were also encouraged to find mentors committed to their careers.

By Naa Korkoi Essah,

Head of Public Relations, Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation