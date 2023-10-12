Modern Ghana logo
Save lives by duly observing breast cancer awareness month — Health Minister

Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyemang-ManuMinister of Health, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu
12.10.2023 LISTEN

The Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, has called on Ghanaians to actively participate in breast cancer awareness activities this October to help save lives.

In a press statement, the Minister highlighted that October is designated as International Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

He stressed the importance of using this opportunity to raise awareness about breast cancer prevention, screening and treatment.

"Breast cancer is a leading cause of cancer deaths worldwide, including in Ghana. It is critical that we engage in nationwide campaigns and screenings during this month to catch cases early when treatment is most effective," the Minister said in a statement on Wednesday, October 11.

According to the World Health Organization, over two million new cases of breast cancer are diagnosed globally each year.

In Ghana, rates of the disease have been rising steadily in recent years. Early detection through regular screening remains the most effective way to beat breast cancer.

As part of efforts to promote screening this month, the Health Ministry has worked with Ghana Health Service to make mammograms and clinical breast examinations free of charge at all public hospitals.

The Minister encouraged both women and men to take advantage of this opportunity.

"I entreat all women and men to visit the nearest hospitals to check their breast status this month to avoid any future predicaments," he said.

The Ministry again revealed that it has partnered with various civil society groups to organize public awareness activities like health talks, walkathons, and social media campaigns on breast cancer prevention.

