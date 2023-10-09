The church must intervene to stop high attrition rate among teachers and nurses — Pastor Maxwell Kumi

Pastor Maxwell Kumi of Christ Embassy Church, Obuasi Mawuli who was the guest speaker of the Living Right Conference in an interaction with the media called on churches to intervene to stop the increasing attrition rate among teachers and nurses in Ghana.

Experts are predicting a worrying future for Ghana in the wake of a high rate of migration of professional medical practitioners.

Nurses and doctors have been abandoning the country for developed countries for better working conditions.

Early this year, it is estimated that a little over 16,000 Ghanaian teachers applied to the Department of Education in the UK for employment and by June 13, 2023, 10,000 of the applicants with Ghana Teacher Licenses had been certified to work in the UK without any further assessment (qualified teacher status test) by the UK government.

The situation according to Pastor Kumi was worrying and called on religious leaders to speak against the phenomenon and advised government to put in measures which would encourage trained professionals to stay and work in the country.

"Ghana is a beautiful country with beautiful laws. It is rather unfortunate that some of us are running away to countries whose laws encourage all forms of homosexuality and polygamy contrary to what the Bible teaches us," he stated.

He seized the opportunity to advise the youth to remain steadfast in the Lord by obeying the teachings of the Bible while they strive to pursue academic excellence.

The participants who attended the program, mostly drawn from first and second-cycle institutions in Obuasi lauded Girls Shall Grow for their efforts in empowering the girl child over the years.