Ghana marks World Teachers’ Day today

Today, October 5 is World Teachers’ Day under the theme "The Teachers we Need for the Education we Want: The Global Imperative to Reverse the Teacher Shortage".

The ceremony will be opened globally by UNESCO’s Director-General, followed by messages from the three co-convening agencies: the International Labour Organization (ILO), UNICEF, and Education International.

As part of the celebrations, UNESCO will inaugurate an original photo exhibition featuring teachers from across the globe.

This exhibition will showcase portraits and testimonials, recognising their dedication, passion, and commitment to shaping the future.

In Ghana, teachers are gathering at the GSTS auditorium in Takoradi in the Western Region where the President of the Republic, Nana Akufo-Addo is expected to address them.

Some selected teachers will also be rewarded for their work.