Morale in NPP very low; party is not in a good place to break the 8 – Afriyie Akoto

Flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto has stressed that it will require hard work for the party to win the 2024 General Elections.

Despite criticism and complaints of hardships from Ghanaians, the ruling NPP government is confident of staying in power beyond the two terms being served by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Former Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto is one of the flagbearer aspirants of the party and looking forward to leading the NPP to victory next year.

Although he is confident he will win the upcoming flagbearer election of the NPP, he has raised concern about the low morale in the party.

According to him, the NPP as it is now is not in a good shape to win the 2024 General Elections.

“It is clear to me that morale is very low. The expectation of our activists around the country for a better life has not been realised so the NPP is not in a good place to contest to retain power next year,” Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto said in an interview with the media during his tour in Kumasi.

The former Agric Minister continued, “I have a very clear understanding of the problems on the ground because I have been a Member of Parliament in Kwadaso here in Kumasi so I understand the concerns expressed by activists on the ground.”

Meanwhile, the NPP flagbearer election is slated for November 4.

Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto is hopeful he will beat Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Assin Central MP Ken Agyapong, and Francis Addai-Nimoh to lead the NPP.