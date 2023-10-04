Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Morale in NPP very low; party is not in a good place to break the 8 – Afriyie Akoto

Headlines Morale in NPP very low; party is not in a good place to break the 8 – Afriyie Akoto
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto has stressed that it will require hard work for the party to win the 2024 General Elections.

Despite criticism and complaints of hardships from Ghanaians, the ruling NPP government is confident of staying in power beyond the two terms being served by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Former Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto is one of the flagbearer aspirants of the party and looking forward to leading the NPP to victory next year.

Although he is confident he will win the upcoming flagbearer election of the NPP, he has raised concern about the low morale in the party.

According to him, the NPP as it is now is not in a good shape to win the 2024 General Elections.

“It is clear to me that morale is very low. The expectation of our activists around the country for a better life has not been realised so the NPP is not in a good place to contest to retain power next year,” Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto said in an interview with the media during his tour in Kumasi.

The former Agric Minister continued, “I have a very clear understanding of the problems on the ground because I have been a Member of Parliament in Kwadaso here in Kumasi so I understand the concerns expressed by activists on the ground.”

Meanwhile, the NPP flagbearer election is slated for November 4.

Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto is hopeful he will beat Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Assin Central MP Ken Agyapong, and Francis Addai-Nimoh to lead the NPP.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

1 hour ago

May looting politicians die through accidents during campaign, get heart-attack in their sleep – Osofo Kyiri Abosom May looting politicians die through accidents during campaign, get heart-attack ...

1 hour ago

Bawku Central MP, Mahama Ayariga There is waste, corruption in every part of gov’t; what BoG has failed to do is ...

1 hour ago

Morale in NPP very low; party is not in a good place to break the 8 – Afriyie Akoto Morale in NPP very low; party is not in a good place to break the 8 – Afriyie Ak...

2 hours ago

Samuel Koku Anyidoholeft and Kennedy Agyapong Can a person without emotional intelligence become President? — Koku Anyidoho in...

3 hours ago

Preventing banking fraud: Constantly update mobile apps, keep passwords private — Expert advises Preventing banking fraud: Constantly update mobile apps, keep passwords private ...

3 hours ago

Nearly 1.7 million undocumented Afghan nationals told to leave Pakistan or face deportation Nearly 1.7 million undocumented Afghan nationals told to leave Pakistan or face ...

4 hours ago

Man sentenced to life imprisonment for defiling 4-year-old in church Man sentenced to life imprisonment for defiling 4-year-old in church

4 hours ago

Police grateful to all stakeholders for peaceful occupyBoG demo Police grateful to all stakeholders for peaceful #occupyBoG demo

4 hours ago

Joshua Akamba accuses Akufo-Addo and Bawumia of taking over Satan's job Joshua Akamba accuses Akufo-Addo and Bawumia of taking over Satan's job

4 hours ago

Grave looters exhume corpse, take away head at Dzelukope cemetery Grave looters exhume corpse, take away head at Dzelukope cemetery

Just in....
body-container-line