Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Ablakwa accuses Aiport Company of leasing airport land to private firm for $85million

Headlines Ablakwa accuses Aiport Company of leasing airport land to private firm for 85million
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, is accusing the Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL) of leasing land to a company known as Heaven Builders Limited without Parliamentary approval.

According to Mr. Ablakwa, documents available to him indicate that GACL agreed to lease 38.14 acres of land to Heaven Builders Limited for $85 million, in exchange for the company’s help with road construction and the provision of some amenities. However, Heaven Builders Limited has since made a counteroffer, requesting 62 acres of land.

Mr. Ablakwa has called on Parliament to summon the management of GACL to answer questions about the deal.

He has accused GACL of engaging in a sweetheart deal, which he has described as “crony capitalism” by Ghanaian entrepreneurs colluding with their collaborators in the public sector.

“The Ghana Airport Company Limited has gone into a sweetheart deal without Parliamentary approval, behind the scenes, under the cover of darkness. They are giving 38.14 acres of land to this company known as Heaven Builders Limited, and what is shocking is that they said that this company will help them with road construction and a few amenities which they have valued at $85 million.

“What is shocking is that Heaven Builders Limited has now made a counter-offer dated 23 January 2023 where they are saying that the 38 acres of land is not good enough for them, so they want 62 acres. This is a giveaway, clear sweetheart deal, crony capitalism, you know, by Ghanaian entrepreneurs who are colluding with their collaborators in the public sector, and we are determined to stop this.”

Meanwhile, the Ghana Airport Company Limited has not yet publicly reacted to the allegations.

104202393606-0g830n4yyt-104202391232-3865612488593727255438024471371274384498708n

—Citi Newsroom

Top Stories

1 hour ago

I will process 60 of raw materials when I become president – Alan Kyerematen I will process 60% of raw materials when I become president – Alan Kyerematen

1 hour ago

Police grateful to all stakeholders for peaceful occupyBoG demo Police grateful to all stakeholders for peaceful #occupyBoG demo

1 hour ago

Ablakwa accuses Aiport Company of leasing airport land to private firm for 85million Ablakwa accuses Aiport Company of leasing airport land to private firm for $85mi...

1 hour ago

OccupyBoGProtest: NDC MPs to determine next demo day today #OccupyBoGProtest: NDC MPs to determine next demo day today

1 hour ago

Renal dialysis must be included in NHIS benefits package – WHO Country Director Renal dialysis must be included in NHIS benefits package – WHO Country Director

1 hour ago

Joshua Akamba accuses Akufo-Addo and Bawumia of taking over Satan's job Joshua Akamba accuses Akufo-Addo and Bawumia of taking over Satan's job

1 hour ago

Grave looters exhume corpse, take away head at Dzelukope cemetery Grave looters exhume corpse, take away head at Dzelukope cemetery

1 hour ago

Video IGP warmly congratulated police after OccupyBoGProtest [Video] IGP warmly congratulated police after #OccupyBoGProtest

12 hours ago

Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, aspiring NPP flagbearer NPP grassroots disappointed due to failed promises; election 2024 will be very d...

Just in....
body-container-line