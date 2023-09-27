It is only a matter of time for Alan Kyeremanten to denounce his Ghanaian citizenship — NBGA predicts

Coming events cast their shadows. And indeed, it's predictable by even the novice soothsayer to forecast that Mr. Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanteng will denounce his Ghanaian Citizenship very soon.

It's no brainer for even a lotto forecaster to bet his last pesewa on it that Alan Kyeremanteng will baldly lose in the upcoming elections if he foolhardily contest as independent candidate.

What will he do then if the New Patriotic Party (NPP) led by Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Break The 8, and his stillbirth Butterfly Movement amass a paltry 1% of the total votes cast?

He will blame the sitting president, the Electoral Commission, The police Service, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), and possibly his wife and children.

Yes, no a Ghanaian will be absorbed from blame if Mr. Alan Kyeremanteng is drubbed in his elusive dream of waking up on the 7th of January 2025 to be crowned the president of Ghana.

What an unusual and inordinate calibre of a politician with such whining mentality Alan Kyeremanteng is?

When NPP was poised to BreakThe8 in 2008, it took his tussle with the party to thwart then candidate Nana Akuffo Addo's clear chances.

This time he has rared his ugly head again with "I'm cheated, I'm quitting, I'm starting my movement. .." and bla bla bla.

With our observance of Mr. Alan Kyeremanteng, we the devotees of Nana and Bawumia Free SHS Graduates Association (NBGA), will say without equivocation that he harbours malicious intent to stymie the NPP's quest to break the eight-year jinx of alternating power between NDC and the elephant party.

It's a good riddance he's out of our Kukurudu fraternity. It's time to jubilate this his second exit from the party.

Our party's Secretary Mr. Justin Kodua Frimpong was very charitable to Mr. Kyeremanteng in his response to the allegations the former Trade and Industry Minister diabolically spewed against the NPP as he sought not to quit it in peace but to leave it in pieces.

But for us at NBGA, beneficiaries of the NPP's free SHS programme, our founder and Chairman Mr. Mark Ansu encourages us not to hold back grudges. We've resolved to match Mr. Kyeremanteng boot for boot in his attempts to smear-campaign the NPP in order to splinter our front so the NDC will capitalise on such fragments.

The party hierarchy should be busy about the job to BreakThe8. They should leave Alan Kyeremanteng and his kitchen cabinet of fiendish henchmen to engage in a warfare.

We will protect the party we've sworn allegiance to.

We'll fight tooth and nail to see NPP succeed.

#NBGA #OBAATANPA

#BreakThe8

#It'sPossible

Released by NBGA Communication Team.

+233(0)249542111

Chairman

+39 342 353 8595