Former Bantama MP Daniel Okyem Aboagye dies at 49

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Banatama Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Daniel Okyem Aboagye has given up his last breath.

Information gathered indicates that the businessman and member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) died in the early hours of Saturday, September 23.

He died battling an illness.

The death of Daniel Okyem Aboagye has been confirmed by the Majority Leader and MP for Suame, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu during an interview with Kumasi-based Hello FM.

The deceased was a member of the Seventh Parliament of Ghana and mostly spoke on issues of the economy on behalf of the NPP government.

While in Parliament, Daniel Okyem Aboagye was a member of the economic committee.

As a businessman, he owned many ventures mostly in the Ashanti Region.

Often regarded as a business mogul due to his successes, he also owns 2M Transport Services.