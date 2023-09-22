E/R: Abena Osei-Asare hands over 400 dual desks to community schools in Atiwa East

Member of Parliament for Atiwa East in the Eastern Region has demonstrated her commitment to improving the learning environment for young students by donating 400 dual desks to at least nine community schools.

Abena Osei-Asare’s generous contribution also included 60 KG chairs and 10 tables that were donated to two communities in the constituency.

The beneficiary schools include Aboi D/A KG and Primary School, Enyiresi Islamic Primary School, Accra Village D/A Primary School, Ahankrasu D/A Primary School, Fremponso D/A Primary School and Mampong Presby Primary School.

The rest are Sekyere Presby Primary School, Asamang Tamfoe D/A Primary, Asamang Tamfoe R/C Primary and Nanapa KG.

This initiative reflects the lawmaker’s dedication to addressing educational challenges identified during recent community engagement efforts.

A short ceremony was held on Friday 15 September to hand over the desks to beneficiary schools.

“We are grateful to the government for placing education at the heart of everything in our nation”, Madam Asare who doubles as a Deputy Finance Minister said. “It’s our collective responsibility to ensure that our students have the best learning environment possible”.

This is not the first time the MP has made such interventions in the constituency. In July 2020, the MP extended similar gestures to the Sekyere SDA SHS where the school received some 200 bunker beds while basic schools across the constituency received over 360 dual desks.

The lawmaker’s donation serves as a shining example of public servants going the extra mile to invest in the future of their communities, an official with the Ghana Education Service (GES) told this reporter.

“This is commendable”, the officer added.