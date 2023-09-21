ModernGhana logo
Bono East Minister inspects military base project at Atebubu

Kwasi Adu-Gyan, Bono East Regional Minister has inspected construction works on office and residential accommodation facilities at Atebubu to serve as a military base for the eastern corridor of the region and other parts of the country.

World Vision International, a Christian NGO, is spearheading the project as part of its contribution towards the maintenance of peace and security in that area, where it has been operating for several years.

The Regional Minister, who was accompanied by the Atebubu-Amantin Municipal Chief Executive and some officers of the Ghana Army, was very happy about the extent of work done so far and commended World Vision for its efforts.

Citizens’ safety
According to the minister, maintenance of peace and security remains paramount for the smooth running of the country. He added that government will continue to liaise with the appropriate bodies to always ensure the safety of the citizenry.

Having been satisfied with the facility, he announced that the Defence Minister, Dominic Nitiwul, will soon be available to officially inaugurate it.

The Adontenhene of the Atebubu Traditional Council, Nana Owusu Gyimah, on behalf of the nananom pledged support in any form within their capacity to help the establishment of the barracks.

Richard Kofi Boahen
Richard Kofi Boahen

Bono, Bono East and Ahafo CorrespondentPage: RichardBoahen

