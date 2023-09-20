ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

'OccupyJulorbi House' demo is to show African countries that Ghana’s democracy is resolute, we don’t like coups – Oliver

Headlines 'OccupyJulorbi House' demo is to show African countries that Ghanas democracy is resolute, we dont like coups – Oliver
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Convener of Democracy Hub, Osagyefo Oliver Barker-Vormawor has indicated that regardless of the court action initiated by the Ghana Police Service to stop its protest, the demonstration will come off as planned on Thursday, September 21.

Democracy Hub which is an institutional arm of pressure group #FixTheCountry has planned to march to the Jubilee House tomorrow to kick off a three-day protest.

In a release from the Ghana Police Service today, it disclosed that an application has been filed at the court and successfully served the organisers of Democracy Hub in connection with the group’s planned demonstration at the Jubilee House.

While the Police awaits the decision of the court, it has urged Ghanaians not to partake in the protest.

Speaking to Citi News this evening, Osagyefo Oliver Barker-Vormawor said the group’s attention has been drawn to the court action taken by the Police on social media but its protest will go ahead as planned.

He explained that the motive behind the protest was to wake the youth to demand accountability from the government.

“This is the fight for the soul of the country. The soul that the country has lost and we are led by persons that do not have integrity. It’s a wake-up call to a generation that is slumbering and sleeping on its duty. So much has gone wrong in our country and we are calling on Ghanaians to remember their duty of citizenship to fight what we are calling moral decay around us. This is what the demonstration is about,” Osagyefo Oliver Barker-Vormawor explained.

He said the Democratic Hub and its followers will march to the frontage of the Jubilee House, sit there and draw attention to some of the problems facing the country.

He added that the protest is also to show other African countries that Ghanaians embrace democracy and do not subscribe to coups.

“We are going to show up tomorrow and we will continue to picket. The plan is that it’s a 3-day picket. The idea is to show other countries in the subregion that Ghanaian democracy is resolute, that we don’t want to follow the barbaric action that is going on in other countries when governments are being overthrown unconstitutionally,” Osagyefo Oliver Barker-Vormawor added.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

1 hour ago

I used to farm in order to survive when I was in school, cleaned dormitories in abroad —Bawumia ‘I used to farm in order to survive when I was in school, cleaned dormitories in...

2 hours ago

Latest charge sheet by OSP shows Cecilia Dapaah income is not from legitimate means — Martin Kpebu Latest charge sheet by OSP shows Cecilia Dapaah income is not from legitimate me...

2 hours ago

Adhere to political party cries and implement what will give us relief —PPP Chairman warns EC ‘Adhere to political party cries and implement what will give us relief’ — PPP C...

2 hours ago

Occupy Julorbi House protest comes off as planned – Democracy Hub ignores police injunction ‘Occupy Julorbi House’ protest comes off as planned – Democracy Hub ignores poli...

3 hours ago

GUTA President, Dr. Joseph Obeng You won’t exist without business community; stop intimidating traders – GUTA tel...

3 hours ago

COP George Alex Mensah rtd NPP has the men, the capabilities to break the 8 – Retired COP George Alex Mensa...

3 hours ago

Akufo-Addo calls for international support to fight coups and terrorism in Africa Akufo-Addo calls for international support to fight coups and terrorism in Afric...

3 hours ago

Kofi Buah blames DCE for viral video of two officials in heated argument Kofi Buah blames DCE for viral video of two officials in heated argument

3 hours ago

Heavy downpour cuts off six communities in Sene West Heavy downpour cuts off six communities in Sene West

3 hours ago

Abena Dapaahs case: Four accused persons unable to execute bail Abena Dapaah’s case: Four accused persons unable to execute bail 

Just in....
body-container-line