Akufo-Addo denying citizens’ rights to acquire voter ID - TEIN- KNUST

It is disheartening to witness the current events unfolding in our country Ghana, where President Akufo Addo is not only appointing his family members and party members into independent public institutions but is also attempting to limit citizens’ rights to acquire voter ID cards all to achieve his third term presidential bid through his vice president.

As TEIN KNUST, the intellectual wing of the N DC, we wish to express our dissatisfaction and fully support the suit filed against the Electoral Commission of Ghana in the Supreme Court by I-he N DC, CPP, APC, LPG & CPP.

We firmly believe that the EC’s decision to restrict centers for the upcoming Limited Voter Registration exercise to their District Offices is both unlawful and unreasonable.

In a thriving democracy like ours, it is imperative that we uphold the principles of equal participation. Restricting centers for the voter registration exercise will certainly marginalize certain segments of our society. Every eligible Ghanaian, regardless of their location, should have the unfettered opportunity to acquire a voter identification card.

This decision by the EC has the potential to disenfranchise many Ghanaians who have attained 18 years old, their right to be registered as voters and to vote. As a result, we magnanimously support the Application for Interlocutory Injunction filed by the parties to restrain the EC from proceeding with the announced limited voter registration exercise pending the final determination of the substantive matter.

We strongly believe that all eligible citizens should have access to the voter registration process in line with the Article 42 of the 1992 Constitution, Regulation 2(1)(2) of C.1 91, and I-he EC’s own time-tested practices.

We commend the parties for taking this necessary action to ensure that all eligible Ghanaians are able to exercise their constitutional right to vote.

We call upon all citizens of Ghana to support this cause and to ensure that our electoral system is fair, transparent, and accessible to all.

We will continue to closely monitor this situation because building the Ghana we want can only happen when we have a stable democracy and a transparent electoral system. It is our collective responsibility to ensure that our democracy remains robust and that every eligible Ghanaian is empowered to participate without hindrance.

Looking ahead, we want to emphasize that the 2024 election is of pivotal significance for the development of our nation. We strongly believe that our party’s policies and vision align with the aspirations of the Ghanaian people, and we are prepared to work diligently to win power to fulfil that.

Ghana needs to breathe. The youth need jobs, citizens need quality healthcare, quality education, and better living standards. We need to fight corruption, build more and better infrastructures and have economic stability, the NDC will do exactly that.

We encourage all eligible Ghanaians without voter ID cards and those who have just attained 18 years old to go through the process to secure their voter ID cards even if the EC yet again breaches the injunction process as being served and get the opportunity to cast their votes for His Excellency John Dramani Mahama on 7th December, 2024 to help in Building The Ghana We Want Together.