ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Akufo-Addo denying citizens’ rights to acquire voter ID - TEIN- KNUST

By Samuel Abokyi (Tein Knust)
Press Statement Akufo-Addo denying citizens rights to acquire voter ID - TEIN- KNUST
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

It is disheartening to witness the current events unfolding in our country Ghana, where President Akufo Addo is not only appointing his family members and party members into independent public institutions but is also attempting to limit citizens’ rights to acquire voter ID cards all to achieve his third term presidential bid through his vice president.

As TEIN KNUST, the intellectual wing of the N DC, we wish to express our dissatisfaction and fully support the suit filed against the Electoral Commission of Ghana in the Supreme Court by I-he N DC, CPP, APC, LPG & CPP.

We firmly believe that the EC’s decision to restrict centers for the upcoming Limited Voter Registration exercise to their District Offices is both unlawful and unreasonable.

In a thriving democracy like ours, it is imperative that we uphold the principles of equal participation. Restricting centers for the voter registration exercise will certainly marginalize certain segments of our society. Every eligible Ghanaian, regardless of their location, should have the unfettered opportunity to acquire a voter identification card.

This decision by the EC has the potential to disenfranchise many Ghanaians who have attained 18 years old, their right to be registered as voters and to vote. As a result, we magnanimously support the Application for Interlocutory Injunction filed by the parties to restrain the EC from proceeding with the announced limited voter registration exercise pending the final determination of the substantive matter.

We strongly believe that all eligible citizens should have access to the voter registration process in line with the Article 42 of the 1992 Constitution, Regulation 2(1)(2) of C.1 91, and I-he EC’s own time-tested practices.

We commend the parties for taking this necessary action to ensure that all eligible Ghanaians are able to exercise their constitutional right to vote.

We call upon all citizens of Ghana to support this cause and to ensure that our electoral system is fair, transparent, and accessible to all.

We will continue to closely monitor this situation because building the Ghana we want can only happen when we have a stable democracy and a transparent electoral system. It is our collective responsibility to ensure that our democracy remains robust and that every eligible Ghanaian is empowered to participate without hindrance.

Looking ahead, we want to emphasize that the 2024 election is of pivotal significance for the development of our nation. We strongly believe that our party’s policies and vision align with the aspirations of the Ghanaian people, and we are prepared to work diligently to win power to fulfil that.

Ghana needs to breathe. The youth need jobs, citizens need quality healthcare, quality education, and better living standards. We need to fight corruption, build more and better infrastructures and have economic stability, the NDC will do exactly that.

We encourage all eligible Ghanaians without voter ID cards and those who have just attained 18 years old to go through the process to secure their voter ID cards even if the EC yet again breaches the injunction process as being served and get the opportunity to cast their votes for His Excellency John Dramani Mahama on 7th December, 2024 to help in Building The Ghana We Want Together.

910202372427-nsjum8x432-img6834.jpeg

910202372432-rvmyqdc553-img6835.jpeg

910202372440-qulxoca443-img6837.jpeg

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Anto-Abosso explosion: Quarry company was operating illegally – Minerals Commission Anto-Abosso explosion: Quarry company was operating illegally – Minerals Commiss...

2 hours ago

Earthquake: Moroccan rescuers dig for survivors with bare hands Earthquake: Moroccan rescuers dig for survivors with bare hands

2 hours ago

Willful negligence, inaction that leads to fatal workplace incidents criminal, prosecute persons culpable for Anto-Aboso explosion – Bureau of Public Safety Willful negligence, inaction that leads to fatal workplace incidents criminal, p...

2 hours ago

GRA Customs Division probes two shipping lines, agents for falsified trade documents GRA Customs Division probes two shipping lines, agents for falsified trade docum...

2 hours ago

Menzgold customers appeal to President Akufo-Addo for financial bailout Menzgold customers appeal to President Akufo-Addo for financial bailout

2 hours ago

Earthquake: You have a friend in Ghana – Akufo-Addo consoles Morocco Earthquake: You have a friend in Ghana – Akufo-Addo consoles Morocco

2 hours ago

Fire guts Ashaiman main market, 40 shops lost Fire guts Ashaiman main market, 40 shops lost

2 hours ago

IGP to face leaked tape committee on Tuesday IGP to face ‘leaked tape’ committee on Tuesday

2 hours ago

REUTERS NGOs say French aid for quake victims blocked by Morocco

13 hours ago

Akufo-Addo commends Jubilee Partners on South-East discovery Akufo-Addo commends Jubilee Partners on South-East discovery 

Just in....
body-container-line