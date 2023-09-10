ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Deputy Minister cuts sod for roads in Akim Swedru Constituency

By Richard Obeng Bediako || Contributor
General News Deputy Minister cuts sod for roads in Akim Swedru Constituency
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

On Tuesday, September 5, the Member of Parliament for the Akim Swedru Constituency, Hon. Kennedy Nyarko Osei was joined by the Deputy Minister of Roads and Highways, Hon. Stephen Jalulah, along with the District Chief Executive, Hon. Asare Danso, and Nananom, to cut sod for the construction of the 30.1-kilometer feeder roads project from Akim Swedru to Apoli-Beposo in the Birim South District of the Eastern Region.

Hon. Kennedy Nyarko Osei expressed delight that the rehabilitation of the roads was finally being undertaken under his tenure, saying the construction of the road was promised by various political parties and successive governments.

He said his constituency had a high level of inter-rural accessibility and it was pertinent to continuously enhance connectivity to improve mobility to facilitate economic activities and improve the livelihoods of the people.

He said it was also refreshing that the route, which serves as an alternative route to the Akim Swedru enclave were being reshaped.

"It is being constructed by a Ghanaian construction firm, So Good Engineering and Construction Limited, and it is expected to be completed within 24 months," he added.

The Deputy Minister of Roads and Highways, Hon. Stephen Jalulah said; “You are very fortunate to have Hon. Kennedy Nyarko Osei as your MP because he is one of the most diligent Members of Parliament. He merits another term to carry on his good job as he works hard to address the majority of the issues that his constituents encounter.”

Top Stories

1 hour ago

GaDangme Council angry, condemns attack on Nii Odoi Kwao Family at Nima GaDangme Council angry, condemns attack on Nii Odoi Kwao Family at Nima

1 hour ago

Alans reasons for withdrawing from NPP flagbearer race a scar on Ghanas democracy – Abraham Amaliba Alan’s reasons for withdrawing from NPP flagbearer race a scar on Ghana’s democr...

1 hour ago

Stop politicising leaked IGP tape – Security analyst Stop politicising leaked IGP tape – Security analyst

1 hour ago

Shops to close for three days to mark Ga Manyes final funeral rights Shops to close for three days to mark Ga Manye’s final funeral rights

1 hour ago

Anto-Aboso quarry operators will face full rigours of law – Minister Anto-Aboso quarry operators will face full rigours of law – Minister

1 hour ago

Akufo-Addo extends condolences to Morocco earthquake victims Akufo-Addo extends condolences to Morocco earthquake victims

1 hour ago

President Akufo-Addo hands over patrol ships for Navy, Ghana Maritime President Akufo-Addo hands over patrol ships for Navy, Ghana Maritime

1 hour ago

Akufo-Addo commends Jubilee Partners on South-East discovery Akufo-Addo commends Jubilee Partners on South-East discovery 

9 hours ago

AP - Alastair Grant Underestimate Fiji at your peril, Wales coach Gatland warns players

9 hours ago

I will give NDC showdown in its strongholds if I become NPP flagbearer – Bawumia I will give NDC ‘showdown’ in its strongholds if I become NPP flagbearer – Bawum...

Just in....
body-container-line