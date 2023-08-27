ModernGhana logo
27.08.2023 Crime & Punishment

W/R: Police arrest one suspect in connection with killing of 'Mallam'

The Ghana Police Service has released a statement to provide an update on the murder of a man captured in the viral video at Ayiem in the Western Region.

In its statement issued on Sunday, August 27, the Police said one person has been arrested in connection with the killing of Kwadwo Amoh, alias Mallam.

“The Police have arrested one suspect in connection with the killing of a 28-year-old man at Ayiem in the Western Region on 25th August 2023,” part of a Police statement said.

According to the Police, its preliminary investigation indicates that the suspect, Emmanuel Quayco, together with five others was in the process of exhibiting the potency of his alleged spiritual powers when he shot and killed the deceased, Amoh Kwadwo alias Mallam, with a single-barrel gun loaded with an AA cartridge.

The other accomplices are currently on the run and wanted by the Police.

Meanwhile, the suspect is currently in Police custody assisting the investigation while efforts are underway to arrest the other five suspects to face justice.

The Police advise the accomplices to surrender to the nearest Police Station or be fished from their hideouts.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

