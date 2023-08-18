Hospitality and Tourism Management of TaTU holds 15th exhibition

Department of Hospitality and Tourism Management (HTM) of the Tamale Technical University (TaTU) has held its 15th annual Exhibition project to showcase various food and tourism products of the final year students.

The event with support from the Mole National Park held on Wednesday dubbed “Nourishing the future: Sustainable Gastronomy and Tourism” was aimed at showcasing the potential of the young graduates from the Catering and Tourism Department who have been able to come out with an initiative after receiving training from the University.

Some of the products showcased at the event were food beverages, baobab fruits, ice cream, flour products like biscuits, bread, shortbread, rice cake, millet biscuits, cooked foods, canned and bottled drinks, tourism products, among others.

Director General of the Ghana Standard Authority Prof Alex Doddo speaking at the ceremony entreated the graduates to put the knowledge acquired into good venture by creating job opportunities.

“The Hospitality and the tourism sector has lots of job opportunities and if you are able to identify the potentials within your field and harness them, It would help you find job opportunities in order to become job creators and not seekers which would go a long way to compliment government effort in creating jobs for the youth,” he said.

According to the Director General, the efforts made by the Department to model its students around product development and hands-on-the-the-job training need commendations.

He said government was committed to investing in the sector to boost technical education and vocational training in the country.

“It is imperative to note that just as globalization presents opportunities to the world’s teaming youth, it is the same way it presents them with teething challenges like youth unemployment,” he said.

"It takes great minds to achieve a milestone. Today marks the beginning of innovation. Try and improve on the products you have presented today and think about how you can establish your business after completion of your study in the University," he said.

He assured of collaborating with the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) to support the department to get the products registered and certified to benefit from the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Vice Chancellor of TaTU Prof Abass Braimah said, Technical Universities need support to nurture the youth to be job creators and not seekers.

“As an institution, we are committed to using the few resources to build up the future leaders of the country to succeed in life,” he said.

Executive Director of the Savanna Women Integrated Development Agency (SWIDA-GH) Hajia Alima Sagito- Saaed urged the students to instil discipline, good customer relations and respect which would help grow their businesses.

Dean of the Faculty of Applied Science and Technology Prof. Abdul-Aziz Ibn Musah said the faculty is committed to contributing to a world where future generations can continue to flavor the rich tapestry of the culinary heritage and explore the beauty of diverse destinations without compromising the planet health.

“As we witness the rising demands of the tourism and food industries, it becomes our collective responsibility to ensure that our activities not only fulfil the desires of today but also secure the prosperity of tomorrow,” he said.

It is a commitment to preserving our planet, respecting cultural diversity and fostering economic growth in a responsible manner to curb climate change, food insecurity and inequality.

Head of the Department of HTM Mr. Alhassan Fatawu said the essence of the exhibition was to showcase the potentials of the young graduates saying “the department has so far trained over 6,000 students since the inception of the programme."

He appealed for support to resource restaurants, laboratories and the guest house to enhance the quality training of the graduates for a better future.