ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

You leech off MPs every day yet 'hate to hear their salary increased' — Speaker Bagbin tell Ghanaians

Headlines You leech off MPs every day yet 'hate to hear their salary increased' — Speaker Bagbin tell Ghanaians
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has wondered why Ghanaians hate to hear that the salary of their elected MPs has been increased when they are the same people who go knocking on their doors for financial assistance of all sorts.

At a public forum in Takoradi in the Western Region, Mr Bagbin observed: "Whatever is given to the one you struggled to elect, you are opposed to it, even though every day you knock at his door to request money to pay school fees and hospital bills, donate to churches, festivals and funerals".

"You hate to hear that his salary is being increased", Mr Bagbin said.

In his view, "there must be a problem".
In May 2022, ay former National Democratic Congress MP for the Buem Constituency in the Oti region, Mr Daniel Ashiamah, said while in parliament, "I was paying the medical and school fees of people in my constituency and failed to pay the secondary school fees of my son".

He revealed: "While I was paying these huge sums of money as fees for people in my constituency, my son was being sacked from school over my failure to pay his fees".

"I guess I must have forgotten about him because his fees were so so small in the scheme of the fees that I was paying for my constituents’ children", he added.

Speaking on Accra100.5FM’s morning show, Ghana Yensom, on Friday, 13 May 2022, Mr Ashiamah said: "As an MP, I took the decision not to use my allocation from the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFUND) to pay fees for my children, so, my immediate family was suffering while my constituents were enjoying".

The former MP, who entered parliament as a result of a by-election, said being a lawmaker looks prestigious from the outside but miserable on the inside because of the wanton expenditures he and his colleagues are compelled to make which are way above their salaries.

In his view, being an MP is one of the most miserable careers in Ghana.

"It is no joy being an MP", he said.
Apart from school and medical fees, he was compelled to be making donations at funerals, weddings and other social gatherings.

"I came to parliament through a by-election and after all the work I did for the constituency, they insisted I go for a term ", explaining how working as MP can be depressing.

"In this situation, if you have not planned your life, what will you do?" he wondered.

He cautioned young politicians to think carefully about their ambition to enter parliament since, according to him, it is not easy being there.

"If you don't have the vision to be in parliament, you do not have any business being there", he warned.

Source: Classfmonline.com

More from Headlines
ModernGhana Links
It will take the country more than 20 years to fix the mess of BoG — Minority
11.08.2023 | Headlines
Printing unlawful cash for reckless Akufo-Addo gov’t is criminal; Ernest Addison must go – Minority
11.08.2023 | Headlines
GH¢60bn loss: BoG’s response filled with distortions and flimsy justifications – Minority
11.08.2023 | Headlines
Top Stories

51 minutes ago

US Ambassador to Ghana, Her Excellency Virginia Palmer Discrimination against LGBTQ will send a signal to American investors that Ghana...

1 hour ago

Bank of Ghana Governor Dr. Ernest Addisonleft and Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson Your flimsy justifications can’t erase your criminal conduct, illegal money prin...

1 hour ago

MTN Ghana CEO, Selorm Adadevoh ‘We prioritize road safety’ — MTN reacts after its vehicle allegedly crashes mot...

2 hours ago

Themba Hadebe POOL AFP South Africa's former president Jacob Zuma returned to prison, then released

2 hours ago

We appreciate Alan's Sacrifices and Long Service for NPP — Atwima Kwanwoma NPP Chairman We appreciate Alan's Sacrifices and Long Service for NPP — Atwima Kwanwoma NPP C...

2 hours ago

You leech off MPs every day yet 'hate to hear their salary increased' — Speaker Bagbin tell Ghanaians You leech off MPs every day yet 'hate to hear their salary increased' — Speaker ...

2 hours ago

GH60bn loss: BoGs response filled with distortions and flimsy justifications – Minority GH¢60bn loss: BoG’s response filled with distortions and flimsy justifications –...

2 hours ago

'You're welcoming to gay investors, American companies; let it stay that way' — US Ambassador warns Ghana over anti-LGBTQ+ Bill 'You're welcoming to gay investors, American companies; let it stay that way' — ...

2 hours ago

ECOWAS military intervention in Niger could set bad precedent, the 6000 force will not be sufficient– Security analyst ECOWAS’ military intervention in Niger could set bad precedent, the 6000 force w...

2 hours ago

Kissi Adjebeng OSP denies disclosing Cecilia Abena Dapaah’s Bank Account details

Just in....
body-container-line