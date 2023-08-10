ModernGhana logo
KMA/Pragya Crisis: Nkosoahene Urges Restraint Amid Unrest

By Ibrahim Khalilulahi Usman
KUMASI, 10 August — Tensions continue to escalate in Kumasi as the conflict between the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) and tricycle operators, known as the Pragya union, reaches a boiling point. The Nkosoahene of the Ashanti Region, Alhaji Abdulai Ali Barry, has issued a plea for calm, urging tricycle operators to halt their protests after the KMA imposed a ban on their operations within the Central Business District (CBD).

Days of unrest have gripped the city, with clashes between the KMA and the Pragya union resulting in multiple arrests, injuries to security personnel, and a disruption of business operations. The situation has prompted concerns about public safety and economic stability within the region.

Sarki Ali Barry, acting as an intermediary between the Asantehene and the Zongo populace, conveyed his apprehension over the ongoing tension. "We must seek an amicable understanding between all parties involved," he emphasized during a meeting with union leaders in Kumasi. He stressed that the sporadic outbursts of unrest could lead to further tension, causing financial losses and wasting precious time.

Member of Parliament for Asawase, Hon. Muntaka Mubarak, has also beseeched the tricycle operators to refrain from further demonstrations. Addressing a gathering of tricycle operators in Aboabo, he urged the KMA to lay out clear rules and regulations for operating within designated areas rather than an outright ban from the CBD.

The KMA has impounded hundreds of tricycles who's operators defied the ban and clashed with city guards. The KMA's decision to restrict tricycle operations in the CBD was motivated by a desire to alleviate congestion in the metropolis, according to statements from the municipal authority.

In contrast, tricycle operators vehemently argue that the KMA's move is unjustified and stems from the municipal's inability to effectively manage transportation systems. The head of the KMA's transport department, Randy Wilson, said the Assembly remain unwavering in its commitment to reducing congestion, despite the mounting resistance from the Pragya union.

