ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Anthrax: 125 animals die, over 121,900 vaccinated as of July 2023

Health Anthrax: 125 animals die, over 121,900 vaccinated as of July 2023
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

A total of 125 animals made up of cattle, goats, sheep and pigs among others have died in the Upper East Region as a result of the outbreak of the Anthrax disease at the end of July, 2023.

Only one person was however confirmed dead as result of the disease.

Six Municipalities and districts in the region namely the Bolgatanga and Kassena-Nankana Municipalities, Bongo, Talensi, Binduri and Bawku West Districts recorded positive cases of the Anthrax disease.

Also, in the first round of vaccination which ended before the lifting of the ban in early July, 2023, a total of 121,961 animals made up of cattle, goats, sheep and pigs were also vaccinated.

Dr Henry Nii Ayi Anang, the Upper East Regional Director of the Veterinary Services made this disclosure during a quarterly Regional Risk Communication and Community Engagement (RCCE) Subcommittee meeting held at Bolgatanga.

The meeting was organised by the Upper East Regional Directorate of the Ghana Health Service with funding support from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Breakthrough Action.

It was part of efforts to train and strengthen awareness creation and community engagement activities in the Upper East Region to control and contain emerging zoonotic diseases such as Anthrax, rabies and Monkeypox among other public health issues.

It brought together stakeholders from the Ghana Health Service, Ghana Education Service, National Commission for Civic Education, Food and Drugs Authority, Department of Agriculture, traditional and religious leaders among others.

On June1, 2023, the Upper East Region recorded its first two cases of the Anthrax disease at Binduri where one person and four cattle were confirmed dead while several others were infected.

The situation compelled the Upper East Regional Public Health Emergency Committee to place restrictions on the movement, slaughtering and consumption of animals particularly cattle and other small ruminants in the region.

However, on July 12, 2023, a statement signed by Dr Bryan Acheampong, the Minister of Food and Agriculture noted that the ban had been lifted, adding that the situation had been contained with no recorded case of the disease since June 14, 2023.

Dr Anang lauded the efforts of the subcommittee for engaging the communities and other members of the public which coupled with the ban on the movement, sale and slaughtering of animals for consumption had helped to contain the spread of the Anthrax disease in the region.

“The ban was a difficult decision and it brought a lot difficulties to people especially those who rely on the animals for their daily bread or income but it was necessary and it has helped us to overcome the threats. Even though the ban is lifted, we are not free yet and we still need to be vigilant,” he said.

The Regional Veterinary Director explained that first phase of the animals' vaccination against the Anthrax disease was done and the directorate had begun receiving vaccines to begin the second phase of vaccination and called for support from all stakeholders.

“The Anthrax disease is endemic in the region now and it is important for all stakeholders to heighten the risk communication to help control its spread,” he added.

Mr Rexford King James Adjei, Upper East Regional Health Promotion Officer, Ghana Health Service, noted that the RCCE subcommittee had been trained on risk communication to engage communities and subjects to help control emerging health concerns.

He said Anthrax, rabies and Monkeypox among other zoonotic diseases were posing serious security threats to the globe and Ghana was no exception and underscored the need for the stakeholders to support to intensify education to ensure that the public was well informed.

GNA

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Police foil Techiman North NPP, NDC supporters clash over ownership of traffic lights Police foil Techiman North NPP, NDC supporters’ clash over ownership of traffic ...

1 hour ago

Dr. Ato Forson withdraws recusal application in financial loss case Dr. Ato Forson withdraws recusal application in financial loss case

1 hour ago

Stop WhatsApping, Facebooking and Tweeting during church services; pretending to be using it to take notes – Bishop entreats Christians Stop WhatsApping, Facebooking and Tweeting during church services; pretending to...

2 hours ago

Political show host, Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah Ghana needs fresh ideas not Mahama’s leadership; Bawumia, Alan, Ken Agyapong bet...

2 hours ago

I didn't say it to destroy the nation —Bryan Acheampong clarifies 'we won't hand over power to NDC' statement months ago ‘I didn't say it to destroy the nation’ — Bryan Acheampong clarifies 'we won't h...

3 hours ago

NPP Special Delegates Conference unnecessary; a distraction to normal campaign process – Yaw Buaben Asamoah NPP Special Delegates Conference unnecessary; a distraction to normal campaign p...

3 hours ago

Reverend Christian Kwabena Andrews, Founder of the Ghana Union Movement GUM and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo I’ll sue Akufo-Addo for wasting Ghana’s money on national cathedral when I'm ele...

3 hours ago

Reverend Christian Kwabena Andrews, Founder and Leader of the Life Assembly Worship Centre Everyday church services a threat to Ghana's progress — Osofo Kyiri Abosom

3 hours ago

Cecilia Dapaah Saga: I was disappointed at the amount of money kept in her house – Kwabena Agyepong Cecilia Dapaah Saga: I was disappointed at the amount of money kept in her house...

3 hours ago

Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, aspiring NPP presidential candidate I’ll be substantially different when I'm elected President and lead by example –...

Just in....
body-container-line