ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

ADISCO bully student case adjourned to September 27

Crime & Punishment ADISCO bully student case adjourned to September 27
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The case involving the bully at Adisadel College in Cape Coast will continue after the end of the 2023 West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The case has, therefore, been adjourned to Wednesday, 27 September 2023.

In court on Wednesday, 2 July 2023, parents of the of the bully and victim were present to witness proceedings.

The bully, however, did not admit the charges of assault and causing harm levelled against him.

The case has since been adjourned to enable the teenagers write their final exams.

The infamous bully of Adisadel College was arraigned on Friday, 28 July 2023.

The Cape Coast police unit arrested him after a video of him choking a fellow mate in their dormitory went viral.

The bully was charged with causing harm and assault.

The victim, who was suspended together with the bully, as well as the onlookers during the brawl, has had his punishment withdrawn.

This followed an appeal by his mother, who did not understand why her son should suffer the same punishment when he was at the receiving end of the bullying.

The victim is getting medical and psychological attention.

In the video of the incident, the bully was seen smacking the victim's head against a bunk bed while choking him.

The victim's face got swollen and bloodied.

Ofori said the fight started after he demanded his SIM card back from the bully.

-classfmonline.com

Top Stories

27 minutes ago

AP - Sue Ogrocki Trump indicted over attempts to overturn 2020 election results

27 minutes ago

French and other European citizens at Niamey's Diori Hamani International Airport on Wednesday, where French soldiers were also deployed. By Stanislas Poyet AFP W.Africa bloc says military intervention in Niger 'last resort'

2 hours ago

Ken Ofori-Atta still at post is a problem for NPP —Kwesi Pratt ‘Ken Ofori-Atta still at post is a problem for NPP’ — Kwesi Pratt

3 hours ago

Abandoning the Saglemi housing project for new affordable housing waste of public resources — Basintale jabs Akufo Addo Abandoning the Saglemi housing project for new affordable housing waste of publi...

3 hours ago

Police, military officers clash with angry pragyia drivers over restrictions at KMA Police, military officers clash with angry pragyia drivers over restrictions at ...

3 hours ago

Three die in gory accident, dozens injured at Nkenkensu Three die in gory accident, dozens injured at Nkenkensu

3 hours ago

Ukraine's southern region of Odesa has been targeted repeatedly by Russian since Moscow exited a deal allowing grain exports from the southern region. By Handout UKRAINIAN EMERGENCY SERVICEAFP Russia hits Ukraine grain export route near Romania

3 hours ago

Ghana records 2 decline in HIV new infections rates for 2022 Ghana records 2% decline in HIV new infections rates for 2022

3 hours ago

NR: Tamale High court frees Savelugu MP of unlawful possession of firearms charges N/R: Tamale High court frees Savelugu MP of unlawful possession of firearms char...

3 hours ago

Slave Trade: Akufo-Addo rallies reparation for Africa Slave Trade: Akufo-Addo rallies reparation for Africa 

Just in....
body-container-line