Akim Swedru MP organizes free health screening for constituents

Under the leadership of the Member of Parliament (MP), Kennedy Nyarko Osei, more than 1000 residents of the Akim Swedru constituency in the Eastern region received free medical screenings.

The residents were screened for blood pressure, malaria, hepatitis B, diabetes, blood sugar, eye and dental screenings, physiotherapy, and massage.

They were given medication to help treat illnesses that had been identified, and some of them were also directed to the closest medical facilities for additional care.

600 kids from the Constituency were treated to face painting, bouncy castles, beverages, and snack packages while being served danceable tunes.

The exercise, according to Hon. Kennedy Nyarko Osei, was a part of his yearly routine to communicate with and engage his constituents throughout the year.

He said it was his vision to ensure that his constituents have access to quality healthcare irrespective of their economic situations.

“This is to offer residents the opportunity to have their health checked on any bordering health issues and get treatment for minor conditions. It is also necessary as children having gone through hectic year-round school activities, will have the opportunity to socialise and be entertained whilst their parents or caregivers receive free medical attention,” he added.

He gave the constituents advice on how to take care of their health, including regular exercise, nutrition monitoring, and trips to the doctor.

Some of the beneficiaries thanked the MP for organizing the annual activity, stating that it had helped them throughout the years to understand their health conditions so they could receive better care.

The exercise was held at Aduasa, Awisa.

Watch Full Video Here:

