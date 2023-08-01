ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Akim Swedru MP organizes free health screening for constituents

By Richard Obeng Bediako || Contributor
Health Akim Swedru MP organizes free health screening for constituents
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Under the leadership of the Member of Parliament (MP), Kennedy Nyarko Osei, more than 1000 residents of the Akim Swedru constituency in the Eastern region received free medical screenings.

The residents were screened for blood pressure, malaria, hepatitis B, diabetes, blood sugar, eye and dental screenings, physiotherapy, and massage.

They were given medication to help treat illnesses that had been identified, and some of them were also directed to the closest medical facilities for additional care.

600 kids from the Constituency were treated to face painting, bouncy castles, beverages, and snack packages while being served danceable tunes.

The exercise, according to Hon. Kennedy Nyarko Osei, was a part of his yearly routine to communicate with and engage his constituents throughout the year.

He said it was his vision to ensure that his constituents have access to quality healthcare irrespective of their economic situations.

“This is to offer residents the opportunity to have their health checked on any bordering health issues and get treatment for minor conditions. It is also necessary as children having gone through hectic year-round school activities, will have the opportunity to socialise and be entertained whilst their parents or caregivers receive free medical attention,” he added.

He gave the constituents advice on how to take care of their health, including regular exercise, nutrition monitoring, and trips to the doctor.

Some of the beneficiaries thanked the MP for organizing the annual activity, stating that it had helped them throughout the years to understand their health conditions so they could receive better care.

The exercise was held at Aduasa, Awisa.
Watch Full Video Here:

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Demonstrations were held in support of the junta. By - AFP Junta-led Burkina and Mali warn against military intervention in Niger

2 hours ago

Sonko's fierce attacks on President Macky Sall have helped him to create an army of followers among Senegal's disaffected young. By SEYLLOU AFPFile Two killed in Senegal protests after detention of opposition figure Sonko

2 hours ago

Ejura Traditional Council appeals to residence abroad for more developments Ejura Traditional Council appeals to residence abroad for more developments

2 hours ago

Health workers in Sunyani West Municipality receive Covid-19 presidential honour Health workers in Sunyani West Municipality receive Covid-19 presidential honour

4 hours ago

Gbetsoolo Nii Ahitey Okanfra, the Paramount Chief of Teshie Teshie Mantse launches 2023 Homowo Festival, fostering unity and sustainable dev...

4 hours ago

John Kuma reiterates governments commitment to protecting the vulnerable John Kuma reiterates government’s commitment to protecting the vulnerable

4 hours ago

Executive Director of the National Service Scheme NSS, Mr Osei Assibey Antwi NUGS commends NSS Boss for his sterling leadership

4 hours ago

Ken Agyapong is David of our time ordained to lead Ghana - Group Ken Agyapong is “David" of our time ordained to lead Ghana - Group

4 hours ago

Boankra inland port project to be completed ahead of time Boankra inland port project to be completed ahead of time

4 hours ago

AR: Pragyia Riders and Mechanics Association in Ghana declare sit down strike over KMA ban A/R: Pragyia Riders and Mechanics Association in Ghana declare sit down strike o...

Just in....
body-container-line