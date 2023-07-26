Cecilia Dapaah risked her own safety by keeping such money at home— Ex-police officer

26.07.2023 LISTEN

Lawyer Twum Barimah, a former police officer has said the former Sanitation Minister Cecilia Dapaah jeopardized the safety of her family by keeping huge sums of both foreign and local currencies at home.

According to Mr. Barimah, 90% of robberies are based on a tipoff from close people or relatives.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem show, he said the housemaids could have tipped off robbers when they stumbled upon such huge amounts of money.

To him, there was nothing wrong with Madam Dapaah keeping money in her residence but the type of currency and the amount is what has raised eyebrows.

“The Attorney General has not intervened because they want to probe into Dapaah’s wealth. The case has been sent for advice on the culprits of the crime.

“Yesterday I listened to Deputy Attorney General, Alfred Tuah, who clarified that the case before them regards the culprits and nothing about the source of wealth but he said they will advise when needed on Madam Dapaah’s source of wealth,” Lawyer Twum Barimah stated.

Dockets of the case have been sent to the office of the Attorney General for advice.

Relatives of Madam Dapaah are being interrogated by officials of the office of the Special Prosecutor after stumbling on ‘something significant’ while conducting a search at the Cantonments and Abelemkpe homes.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) arrested Cecilia Abena Dapaah over suspected corruption and corruption-related offenses regarding large amounts of money and other valuable items kept at home.

Later on Monday (July 24) officials from the OSP accompanied by police personnel visited the private home of Mrs Cecilia Abena Dapaah at Abelemkpe in Accra for a search.

The OSP has not yet released a report on the investigation.