ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
26.07.2023 Social News

Amnesty International hails Ghana for abolishing death penalty

Amnesty International hails Ghana for abolishing death penalty
26.07.2023 LISTEN

Amnesty International, a global human rights group has hailed Ghana's Parliament for passing an amendment to the Criminal and Other Offences Act, 1960 to repeal death sentencing as a significant step forward.

Samira Daoud, the West and Central Africa Director for Amnesty International asserts that President Akufo-Addo must act swiftly to get the bill into law.

She said, “It is a major step by Ghana towards the abolition of the death penalty”.

“Now that the 2022 Criminal Offences (Amendment) Bill and 2022 Armed Forces (Amendment) Bill have been passed by Parliament, President Nana Akufo-Addo should, without delay, sign them into law, commute all death sentences to prison terms, and establish an official moratorium on executions.

“Amnesty International is also calling on the Ghanaian authorities to take steps to remove the death penalty from the Constitution. Amnesty International opposes the death penalty in all cases without exception because it violates the right to life as proclaimed in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. The death penalty is the ultimate cruel, inhuman, and degrading punishment which has no place in our world,” Samira Daoud stated.

The Ghanaian Parliament presided over by Speaker Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin, has overseen legislative efforts to replace the death penalty with life imprisonment.

Francis Xavier Sosu, the Member of Parliament for the Madina constituency who passionately championed the bill, celebrated the monumental achievement, stating, "This is a tremendous advancement for Ghana's human rights record."

Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay
Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay

News ReporterPage: SebastianSedekahAkahoTay

Top Stories

50 minutes ago

Professor Stephen Adei, former rector of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration GIMPA Scrap boarding schools; students turning occultists and lesbians — Prof Adei

52 minutes ago

Akatsi North MP, Peter Nortsu Kotoe Discipline has broken down in Senior High Schools due to double-track system — P...

54 minutes ago

Cecilia Dapaah risked her own safety by keeping such money at home— Ex-police officer Cecilia Dapaah risked her own safety by keeping such money at home— Ex-police of...

1 hour ago

Sports Minister announces American football to be introduced in schools Sports Minister announces American football to be introduced in schools

2 hours ago

IPP debt balloons to 2.3bn due to govt failure to settle arrears IPP debt balloons to $2.3bn due to gov’t failure to settle arrears

2 hours ago

John Ampontuah Kumah, Member of Parliament for Ejisu and Deputy Minister for Finance I’ve reported to Ejisu Police to arrest individuals wrongly insulting me for ste...

2 hours ago

Samuel Nartey George, Member of Parliament MP for Ningo Prampram Sue me! — Sam George fires back at GREDA, refuses to apologize for money launder...

2 hours ago

Kennedy Agyapong, aspiring NPP flagbearer NPP Flagbearer Race: ‘I’ll build factories in northern Ghana even if I lose’ — K...

2 hours ago

'Adisadel students dismissal inappropriate; rescind your decision and reinstate them'— CRI 'Adisadel students dismissal inappropriate; rescind your decision and reinstate ...

2 hours ago

Cecilia Dapaah saga: Defending her doesn't speak well of your governance —Franklin Cudjoe tells Akufo-Addo Cecilia Dapaah saga: ‘Defending her doesn't speak well of your governance’ — Fra...

Just in....
body-container-line