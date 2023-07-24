Poor work attitudes are a major economic obstacle — Prof. Koranteng.

24.07.2023 LISTEN

According to Professor Roger Oppong Koranteng, Adviser and Head of Public Sector Governance at the Commonwealth Secretariat in London, poor work attitudes are a severe economic concern for developing countries.

He argued that some African and other developing-country workers' attitudes towards work and business impede economic growth and urged labour forces to address the problem.

Prof. Koranteng made this statement while presenting a paper at the Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Office's innovative anti-corruption media platform, titled "Is the fight against corruption a mirage or reality?

Speaking on the topic "Expanding the Frontiers of Combating Corruption in Ghana: Policy and Strategic Options," I mentioned that one of the biggest issues affecting businesses was the bad behaviour and unprofessional attitude of some employees.

He said that bad activities caused the demise and destruction of many commercial and public organisations and that the majority of Ghanaian business owners complained about poor job quality, sloth, lying, theft, and corruption among the workforce.

He noted once more that these illegal activities have hampered social and developmental progress in our society, have expanded throughout the entire economy, have had a substantial impact on the country's economic growth, and have boosted unemployment and household income.

He also stated that there is no difference in work ethics between the public and private sectors, stating that some employees lie, steal, are absent without authorization, have poor work performance, and are corrupt.

Prof. Koranteng noted that with such a mentality and attitude towards firms, growing the country will be challenging for present and future generations.

He also stated that measuring what the business community is losing in its efforts to safeguard their companies from fraud, mismanagement, and corruption has doubled the country's employment costs.

He stated once more that this behaviour is hurting the country's ability to attract investment and do business.

As a result, he exhorted all Ghanaians to develop a good attitude towards work and challenged the youth, in particular, to work hard like the rest of the competitive world.

Speaking on the "role of the media in the fight against corruption," Mr. Francis Ameyibor, Regional Manager of Ghana News Agency Tema, urged both public and commercial organisations to work effectively with the media in their programmes and activities to combat corruption.

He challenged the media by spearheading a vigorous advocacy campaign that would make the ground inhospitable to corruption.

According to him, the fight against corruption will be futile unless the media actively participates in raising awareness of its dangers, both in the public and private sectors and in educating citizens about their responsibility to combat it.

Mr. Ameyibor stated that if the media aids and sustains the fight against endemic corruption, the vast resources lost to it can be redirected into productive projects that drive economic growth and prosperity for the country.