Bawumia is a liability to the ticket of the NPP in 2024; he will send them to opposition - Felix Kwakye Ofosu
Former Deputy Information Minister, Felix Kwakye Ofosu has opined that from the records of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, there is no way he will be elected by Ghanaians to serve as President.

Speaking on Metro TV on the Good Morning Ghana show on Tuesday, July 18, the member of the largest opposition party argued that the Vice President is a liability to the ticket of the NPP.

He explained that all the things Dr. Bawumia used to describe the erstwhile NDC government as incompetent have worsened under the ruling government.

“The middle class are in a position to assess the performance of the government. So when you make certain promises, you tell them that you are opposed to a certain taxation and you come to power and we can count about 30 taxes that you have imposed there is no way the middle class is going to vote for you in 2024.

“The middle class heard him say that if the exchange rate is at GHS4 to $1, it is a sign of economic incompetence on the side of the government of the day. So if the middle class assesses your performance and sees that today a cedi sells at GHS12 to the dollar they will know right away that you have not performed and so they will vote against you,” Felix Kwakye Ofosu explained.

The former Deputy Information Minister continued, “Bawumia is a liability to the ticket of the NPP in 2024. And like I said those around Bawumia will not accept it but this is a verifiable fact. What I have said here is what everybody knows on the street.”

For Vice President Bawumia and his campaign team, he remains the best bet to break the 8 for the NPP.

The Vice President is focused on his campaign as he goes around the country convincing delegates of the NPP to elect him as flagbearer to lead the party into the 2024 General Election.

