State should probe misuse of Atta-Mills Memorial Library funds – Koku Anyidoho

Samuel Koku Anyidoho, founder of the Atta Mills Institute is urging the NPP government to investigate the misappropriation of funds meant for the John Evans Atta Mills Memorial Library in Cape Coast.

The government has taken over the library following mismanagement of the facility which left it in a sorry state.

Koku Anyidoho contends the takeover should be followed by a formal probe into why allocated funds were not fully used for construction as intended.

In a tweet on Monday, July 17 he expressed gratitude to the NPP government for taking over the project.

"Grateful the State has taken over the Atta-Mills Memorial Library in Cape Coast but it should not end there. The State must investigate to know why monies for the project was squandered,” read a portion of his tweet.

The former NDC Deputy General Secretary served on the committee responsible for constructing the library to honor Ghana's late former president.

But he believes improprieties occurred in the management of the project's finances.

According to him, committee members like himself are prepared to aid investigators of the missing funds.

"I was a member of the Committee & some of us are ready to speak. Probity & Accountability," his tweet concludes.