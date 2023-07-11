Rotary in Ghana attains District status

11.07.2023 LISTEN

Ghana has become single-country District of the Rotary Club International beginning July 1, 2023.

This followed efforts of the various Rotary Clubs in Ghana to meet the prescribed criteria for being a district by having a minimum of 75 clubs and 2,500 members.

Rotary International is a renowned global organization that brings together 1.4 million individuals dedicated to creating positive change worldwide.

With a mission to provide service to others, promote integrity, and advance understanding, goodwill, and peace, Rotary has played a vital role in various fields since its establishment in Ghana in 1958.

Rotary in Ghana has evolved since its introduction in 1958 and played vital roles in most fields such as championing the provision of clean water to deprived communities in tandem with its areas of focus.

Mr David Osei Amankwah, a past President of Rotary Club Accra Airport, who was later invested at a dinner in Accra, together with Rotary International Director Patrick Chisanga, announced the elevation at the weekend.

The investiture ceremony witnessed the official appointment of Mr Osei Amankwah as the first District Governor of Rotary International District 9104.

The redistricting process has allowed Ghana to establish its own single-country district, District 9104.

For ease of administration, Rotary clubs are run by presidents and managed by districts headed by a District Governor which are supervised by Zones represented by Rotary International Directors.

Ghana belonged to District 9102 together with Togo, Benin and Niger, which fall under Zone 22.

As a result of appreciable membership growth over the last 10 years, District 9102 was split into two districts namely District 9103 (comprising Togo, Benin and Niger) and District 9104. As of now, Ghana has 63 clubs with membership of about 1,600 members.

The organization’s focus areas encompass maternal and child health, disease prevention and treatment, water and sanitation, community and economic development, basic education and literacy, peacebuilding and conflict prevention, and supporting the environment.

Ghana’s Rotary clubs have been instrumental in championing projects aligned with these focus areas, notably the provision of clean water to combat Guinea worm disease. Rotary’s collaboration with partners has resulted in over 80 percent of Ghana’s population gaining access to clean water.

Furthermore, Rotary has been a key contributor to the global effort to eradicate polio, working alongside international organizations such as the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, UNICEF, and the World Health Organisation.

Thanks to the diligent efforts of Rotarians in Ghana, the country has been declared polio-free.

Rotarians around the globe rise to the occasion to support locally and internationally when the need arises spanning from humanitarian service to disaster relief.

Rotary has worked with partners to provide more than 80 percent of Ghanaians with clean water to fight Guinea worm disease.

In Ghana, Rotarians in Ghana have worked so hard and efficiently collaborating with the above-named international partners as well as the Ghana Health Service in particular its arm, the Expanded Programe on Immusinisation and with institutions such as the Noguchi Memorial Institute to eradicate polio and has been declared polio-free country.

Rotary has been working to eradicate polio for more than 35 years.

At the investiture, the colourful event was graced by representatives of prominent organisations and high-profile dignitaries such Former President John Agyekum-Kufuor, Past Rotary International Director Sam Okudzeto, among others.

Lady Justice Georgina Theodora Wood, a retired Chief Justice,and Member of The Council of State, who was the Guest Speaker, applauded Rotarians for their enormous contribution to the society at large over the years and made a special call for Rotarians to be seen as leaders in championing women empowerment in our society.

She also called for Rotarians to play a more active role in peace building and conflict resolution, which she said was particularly important, looking at the current situation around the globe.

Mr Amakwah, the new District Governor said his focus are areas during the one-year term areempower and encourage the youth through collaboratIon with relevant institutions to provide skills training and support thereby increasing their chances of employment and the development of entrepreneurial abilities.

He said he would also embark on impactful legacy projects and environmental support prgrammes, mainly through tree planting.

Mr Chisanga, resposible for Rotary Zone 22, Patrick Chisanga commended Ghana for the feat it has chalked and was at event to celebrate with Rotarians in the district.

He indicated this significant achievement of Ghana becoming a district is historic because it has an enviable record of having-led the charge of gaining Independence in 1957 which inspired other countries to follow. He encouraged Ghana to focus on growing its membership due to the vast potential it has.

He said, “A growth in Rotary is a triumph for all of us.” He talked about the history of Rotary in Africa which started 103 years ago in 1920. Presently, there are 1,775 clubs across Africa with 45,000 members and Ghana has become the 18th District.

Among the benefits that await Ghana is the increased availability of resources as a District it can directly lay claim rather than sharing with others that existed under the previous arrangement hitherto.

GNA